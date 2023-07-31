TAMPA — Rapper Snoop Dogg is on the road for the “High School Reunion Tour,” featuring Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, as well as special guest DJ Drama. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $35. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
An entertainment industry mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, and businessman. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.
Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with the release of his first major label debut album, “Rolling Papers,” in 2011. “Rolling Papers” spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for Best New Artist at the 2011 BET Awards and Top New Artist at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. “Black and Yellow” also earned him his first two Grammy nods for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
“O.N.I.F.C.,” released in 2012, featured tracks “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Remember You” featuring The Weeknd. A third studio album was released in 2014, “Blacc Hollywood,” and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart.
Todd “Too $hort” Shaw is a multiplatinum hip-hop artist, songwriter and who hails from Oakland, California. Over the course of his career, $hort has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight and pioneer of West Coast rap, having amassed six platinum albums and four gold certifications with smash songs like “Blow the Whistle,” “Shake That Monkey,” “The Ghetto,” “Gettin It” and more.
The cultural influence of American rapper, record producer, media personality, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Warren G — born Warren Griffin III — “remains as urgent today as his 1994, multi-platinum-selling smash “Regulate,” according to the show’s promoters. Recorded with childhood friend and iconic superstar Nate Dogg, the track would define the rap genre and a generation.
During the past three decades, Griffin has sold more than 8 million records worldwide. Today, he is crafting a new narrative, by extending his reach into the culinary arts, inspired by his family history.
Berner, born Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., is a Billboard charting rapper, cannabis trailblazer, documentary filmmaker, cultural ambassador, and business mogul. Berner, who has released 47 albums to date, is co-founder and CEO of Cookies, a cannabis brand.
Tyree Simmons, better known to the world as DJ Drama, has enjoyed a career spanning almost two decades. Simmons helped change the hip hop landscape with his legendary Gangsta Grillz brand, which has over 200 classic mixtapes to date with artists including Lil Wayne, T.I., Fabolous, Jeezy, Meek Mill and Chris Brown.