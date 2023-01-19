TAMPA — Comedy star Jeff Dunham will bring his stand-up act to the Tampa Bay area on Friday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $49. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Dunham drawn big audiences with his broadcast specials, global tours and a best-selling autobiography. His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Guinness Book of World Records for "most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," cementing the ventriloquist as a comedy icon.
Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered in November 2022 and became the network’s highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020. Now he and his cast of world-famous characters are hitting the road for a new tour, “Still Not Canceled.” Dunham’s North American trek got underway Dec. 28 and will visit 44 cities. For the tour itinerary, visit www.jeffdunham.com.
After 18 years of working comedy clubs, building to theaters and ultimately to arenas, Dunham has secured his status as a global touring star, playing live to over 7,250,000 people with 1,390 performances from June 2007 through May 2022, earning the title of Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.
Dunham has completed nine international tours, with shows in more than 20 countries, including arenas in Canada, U.K., Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, France, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa — where he is the highest-selling international comedian.
The comedian has 11 record-breaking comedy specials to his credit and holds four of the top five, highest-rated programs on Comedy Central, including “Minding the Monsters” (2012), “Controlled Chaos” (2011), “Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special” (2008), and “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” (2020).
Dunham’s latest Comedy Central special, “Me the People,” continues this unprecedented trend. Amassing 2.8 million viewers on its debut, delivering the best performance in its time-period since Dunham’s 2020 special debut, “Me the People” is cable’s most watched comedy special of 2022.
As a way of giving back while on tour, Dunham and his wife Audrey created the Jeff Dunham Family Fund, and through their organization, a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations of all kinds.