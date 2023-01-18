CLEARWATER — The Florida Orchestra will expand its Soundwaves chamber series to the Church of the Ascension in Clearwater starting in February.
The series is a unique opportunity to experience TFO’s world-class musicians playing chamber music in an intimate setting, with music ranging from Beethoven and Bruckner to Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Tickets are on sale now at FloridaOrchestra.org.
TFO will perform three chamber concerts at the Church of the Ascension, which is nestled in the heart of downtown Clearwater at 701 Orange Ave. in the historic Harbor Oaks neighborhood. Built in 1925, the church is a historic landmark, with distinctive architecture and stained-glass windows that offer a stunning setting for chamber music. In addition, three previously announced performances are scheduled at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg. The series is made possible by generous donors who prefer to remain anonymous.
Tickets are $25, all fees included, with general admission seating. They are available now at FloridaOrchestra.org or by phone at 727-892-3337.
Following is a look at the chamber series concert schedule:
Pictures at an Exhibition Revisited
• Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at Church of the Ascension, Clearwater
• Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., at Palladium Theater, St. Petersburg
Listen to a beloved classic in a whole new way with this colorful version of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, arranged for chamber orchestra by Australian-Chinese composer Julian Yu.
The program also will include Beethoven’s lighthearted Septet for Winds and Strings in E-flat major, the composer’s most popular work during his lifetime.
Chelsea Gallo will conduct.
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice & More
• Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m., at Church of the Ascension, Clearwater
• Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m., at Palladium Theater, St. Petersburg
The program includes Dukas’ magical The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Saint‐Saëns’ Danse Macabre, Stravinsky’s Dumbarton Oaks and more. This program is presented without intermission. Chelsea Gallo will conduct.
Bruckner’s Seventh
• Friday, April 21, 8 p.m., at Church of the Ascension, Clearwater
• Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m., at Palladium Theater, St. Petersburg
Fall in love with Anton Bruckner in this intimate chamber version, conducted by Music Director Michael Francis. Influences of Beethoven and Wagner shine through his most popular symphony.
TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay, including a wide range of classical, popular, film, rock and family-friendly music. The orchestra’s 55th Celebration concert featuring legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman will be March 11 at the Mahaffey Theater. Tickets for all concerts are on sale now at FloridaOrchestra.org.