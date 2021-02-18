‘Scott and Patti: Get a Real Job’ held over at freeFall Theatre
ST. PETERSBURG — “Scott and Patti: Get a Real Job!,” presented as part of freeFall’s drive-in concert series, has been extended through Sunday, Feb. 21, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Tickets for the drive-in series can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. In-person box office services are temporarily unavailable.
Tampa Bay‘s favorite (and only) mother and son nightclub act perform an all new, socially distanced extravaganza with live band and special guests via satellite. This irreverent and topical look at what it takes to make a buck in this day and age — from the creative minds that brought you the smash hits “War of the Worlds” and “A Christmas Carol in Concert” — will have your sides splitting and your toes tapping. Head over to freeFall and take a hilarious trip with Scott and Patti from the safety of the inside of your car.
“Scott and Patti: Get a Real Job!” is written by and stars Matthew McGee and Scott Daniel. Based on characters created by McGee and Daniel, “The Scott and Patti Show” has been a popular fixture in Tampa Bay and beyond. Creative Loafing Tampa named “The Scott & Patti Show” Best Local Cabaret Act in 2014.
This production is staged on an outdoor stage with audiences experiencing the performance drive-in style from their vehicles. Combining live musical performance, audio storytelling, and multimedia elements, the audio for this performance will be broadcast to your vehicle via its FM radio.
Admission is by vehicle, with up to four occupants, and general admission within two sections. To ensure the best possible experience for all patrons, vehicles will be parked in the best available spot in the chosen section, based on the size of vehicle, in the order of ticket purchase. freeFall Theatre is committed to the safety of its patrons and artists. The theater has undertaken heightened cleaning procedures and policies to prevent the spread of COVID. All patrons are asked to comply with posted policies, including the wearing of an effective face covering if you choose to leave your vehicle for any reason.
Jackie Evancho show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Jackie Evancho concert on Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $49.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Since she first dazzled American television audiences at the age of 10 — gaining global recognition with her stunning debut on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” — Jackie Evancho has released a string of platinum and gold albums, with sales of over 3 million in the United States alone. Along the way, she has also made history as the youngest solo platinum artist in the U.K. All seven of Jackie’s albums have hit #1 on the Billboard Classical chart.
Artist Caroline Karp to present virtual solo exhibition
Tampa Bay artist Caroline Karp presents a 3D virtual solo exhibition with her new romantic expressionist series, “Sails, Souls, and Sparkles,” set for Saturday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.
There will also be an artist talk during this virtual event curated by Canadian painter, Jennifer Pazienza. For a direct link to the solo exhibition, email Karp at caroline@carolinekarpartist.com
“Sails, Souls, and Sparkles” connects nature, beauty, a whimsical touch on an emotional and spiritual adventure. Karp’s art is a daily practice in resilience. Each sailboat in this new series represents one’s dynamic personal odyssey.
“Sailboats define a personal odyssey,” said Karp. “They symbolize the ruptures and constants of the world that I set out to shape for myself and weave mindfulness and art together.”
Karp’s work is mixed media and based on acrylic paint, pastels, and black tissue paper. The texture of the black tissue paper creates the background of each individual sail. Her definitive style adds an authentic essence of pure creative flow in a sea of perception.
The series is inspired by the sea, Plein Aire style painting, and multi-layered intuitive movement. Karp utilizes her multifaceted skill set in oil paints to reveal her abstract, expressionistic, whimsical style using acrylic. Her use of mixed media allows for texture within each sailboat.
Karp is the founder of the International Art Collective and the host of the “Behind the Art Inspiration” podcast. She is also known as a performance artist, as a live painter. Karp paints at rapid speed and truly shares a vulnerable, emotional experience with viewers as she creates during events.
For more information about the artist, visit www.carolinekarpartist.com.
Electric Light Orchestra Experience moved to Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — The Electric Light Orchestra Experience 50th Anniversary concert set for Saturday, March 13, at 8 p.m., will now be presented at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Ticketholders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. Tickets, starting at $29, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
With a sensational string section to further enhance the experience, this incredible show accurately reproduces the songs of ELO live, playing smash hits like “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Telephone Line” and “Evil Woman.” This is a chance to experience what it would be like to see and hear an Electric Light Orchestra concert.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.
Lake Seminole Square to present Authors Circle
SEMINOLE — Lake Seminole Square will host its fourth annual Authors Circle Friday, March 12, outdoors in the newly renovated landing on Lake Seminole.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet local authors. Authors will sign books and discuss what inspired them to write.
For more information or to sign up, call Jamie Giammona at 727-369-0240, ext. 1211. Lake Seminole Square is at 8333 Seminole Blvd., Seminole.
Ruth Eckerd announces venue change for Zeppelin tribute
CLEARWATER — Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Tribute concert set for Saturday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m., will now be presented at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Ticketholders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Kashmir, the nation’s No. 1 Led Zeppelin tribute show, is the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin on the modern national touring scene. Each of the four band members assumes their individual role with pinpoint accuracy. Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound and likeness to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zeppelin ruled the musical landscape.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.
Clearwater Jazz Holiday announces concert series
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Jazz Holiday recently announced its Wanderlust schedule of events, a reimagined series of events with CJH’s special touch, starting in mid-February and continuing through mid-December 2021.
As part of the Wanderlust series, CJH will present the Backstage Bistro Experience, a five-week run of open-air concerts, kicking off with a performance Saturday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., at Station Square Park, 612 Cleveland St. in downtown Clearwater. The concert will feature the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Collective with La Lucha and special guests Valerie Gillespie, Ona Kirei, Marty Morell, Michiko Morell, Jeff Rupert, James Suggs and Theo Valentin.
The Backstage Bistro Experience is the latest iteration of Clearwater Jazz Holiday's Wanderlust series, which provides small-scale, socially distanced performances. The series in Station Square Park will run Saturdays from Feb. 20 through March 13. Tickets are available for purchase at www.clearwaterjazz.com/wanderlust.html and are sold in tables of four for each performance.
The city's Downtown Development Board recently approved $30,000 in support for the series.
Upcoming performers in the series include the following:
- Feb. 26 — Shawn Brown’s B3 Organ Trio and Heffner & Hefner
- Feb. 27 — Selwyn Birchwood and Ariella
- March 6 — Have Gun Will Travel and Boxcar Hollow
- March 13 — Jazmin Ghent and Cienna Alida
Christopher Cross concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Christopher Cross concert on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $28.75, are on sale now.
Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards including — for the first time ever — the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year for the single “Sailing,” Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
Now, 40 years after his extraordinary emergence into the music business, Cross continues his recording and performing career with his latest album, “Take Me As I Am,” that evokes the artistry of such great singer-songwriters as Joni Mitchell and Randy Newman while addressing contemporary concerns head-on — a combination which is sure to please his loyal fan base.
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery to present new works
TARPON SPRINGS — Member artists of the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave. in Tarpon Springs, will present a show of new works in March.
An opening reception will take place Friday, March 12, 5 to 7 p.m., at the gallery. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A show of new works will hang on the back wall and will feature the inspirations that made this time of isolation a time of renewed creative energy. The works by these local area, award-winning artists will hang through the month of March. Artists featured in the show include Frank Hipp, Jane Collier, Sue McCubbin, Kathryn Marks, Mary Louise Pollock, David Fontaine Radden, Patsy Renz, Heather Risley, Petera Semple, Tom Wilke, and Jan Wojcik.
For more information, call 727-744-3323.
Doo Wop Reunion XX postponed
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Doo Wop Reunion XX set for Friday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, March 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will star Kenny Vance & the Planotones, the Coasters, the Drifters and Jay Siegel’s Tokens. The performance will also include an all-star tribute to Tommy Mara and The Crests. Tickets, starting at $45, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.