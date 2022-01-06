ST. PETERSBURG — When Andy Bell of English synth-pop duo Erasure was growing up, he was fascinated with neon. That captivation is reflected in Erasure’s 18th studio album, “The Neon,” released in August 2020.
Bell and songwriter, producer and keyboardist Vince Clarke — the other half of Erasure — will bring “The Neon” tour to the Tampa Bay area Sunday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
What was it about neon that appealed to Bell?
“I’ve always loved it,” Bell said in a press release promoting the tour. “It ties in with my fancy of being from the fairground, the whole romance of being in a traveling show. It’s old-fashioned but still modern. It’s a beautiful light to be bathed in.”
Work on the album started in 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. Clarke had been sequestered himself in his basement, surrounded by synths, and was working on tracks that he hoped would ignite Bell’s imagination. The duo had no big plan like they did for 2017’s slower, deliberately political album, “World Be Gone.” Instead, they intended to make something “optimistic, more upfront.”
Clarke had been feeling drawn towards his older machines, some of which he’d had since their very early years together.
“There’s a warmth to them,” Clarke explained. “There’s also a real beauty in putting different analogue synthesizers together, too — a Pro-One, a Sequential Circuits, a Moog — they give this lovely sheen.”
Bell loved the tracks Clarke had made. He started to improvise wordless melodies around them. They quickly molded themselves into clear, glowing shapes.
“Andy was really inspired this time,” Clarke said. “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling. He was in a good place spiritually, and so was I — really good places in our minds. You can hear that.”
The new album is evocative of the bands Bell loved as a child, and others he loved in his 20s — as well as Erasure’s own late ’80s flowering.
“Our new songs started to have tastes of those times, or at least made me reminisce a bit,” Bell said. “Modern pop is created by boards of people now, and there aren’t as many home-made looks like there once were. These songs had a different essence or spirit about them — of what pop really should be.”
It’s not about wallowing in nostalgia, though.
“That feeling wasn’t about harking back, really,” Bell said. “It was about refreshing my love — hopefully our love — of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs. I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”
Bell and Clarke originally formed the synthpop duo Erasure as an equal songwriting partnership in London in 1985. They released their debut single, “Who Needs Love Like That,” in the same year, followed by their debut album, “Wonderland.” Their fourth single, “Sometimes,” became their first big hit, peaking at No 2 on the UK charts. It also hit the top five on America’s Billboard Hot Dance Music chart.
Among Erasure's best-known songs are "Oh L'amour," "The Circus,” "Sometimes," "Victim of Love," "Ship of Fools," "Chains of Love," "A Little Respect," "Blue Savannah," and "Star."