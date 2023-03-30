TAMPA — Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” will be presented April 11-16, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $43.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
The American classic arrived on Broadway in 2018. The new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin was directed by Bartlett Sher. Inspired by Lee’s own childhood in Alabama, the play features one of literature’s towering symbols of integrity and righteousness in the character of Atticus Finch, based on Lee’s own father.
The character of Scout, based on Lee herself, has come to define youthful innocence and its inevitable loss for readers worldwide. Lee’s book was published in 1960.
A heart-wrenching tale of coming-of-age in a South poisoned by virulent prejudice, publisher Harper Collins says the book “views a world of great beauty and savage inequities through the eyes of a young girl, as her father — a crusading local lawyer — risks everything to defend a black man unjustly accused of a terrible crime.”
Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch. Thomas is an Emmy Award–winning actor beloved for his performance in the iconic series “The Waltons.”
Other cast members include Melanie Moore as Scout, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, Justin Mark as Jem, Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson, Steven Lee Johnson as Dill, Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, David Manis as Judge Taylor, and Travis Johns as Boo Badley.
Portraying Mrs. Henry Dubose in this production is Mary Badham. Badham, as a child, was cast in the role of Scout for the feature film adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The 1962 drama was directed by Robert Mulligan and featured Gregory Peck as Atticus.