Iron Maiden has returned to North America for “The Legacy of the Beast World Tour,” visiting more cities, including a stop Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Within Temptation also will perform.
The show has already been seen by almost 2 million people across the globe and has been hailed by fans and media alike as the most extravagant and visually spectacular performance of the band’s career to date. The concert features a decades-spanning set list of fan favorites. The 2022 tour produced by Live Nation will also include some songs from the band’s new studio album, “Senjutsu,” released in 2021.
“We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album ‘Senjutsu’ and are making the 2022 version of ‘Legacy of the Beast’ even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show,” said Rod Smallwood, Iron Maiden manager. “You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the ‘hits’ and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest — but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new ‘Senjutsu’ world we are adding.”
“We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring ‘The Legacy of the Beast’ show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years,” said Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson. “I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the ‘Legacy Tour’ and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!”
“The Legacy of the Beast Tour” production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms at www.ironmaiden.com/play.
Iron Maiden are an institution. Over the course of 46 years they have come to embody a spirit of fearless creative independence, ferocious dedication to their fans, and a cheerful indifference to their critics that’s won them a following that spans every culture, generation, and time-zone.
A story of gritty determination and courageous defiance of the naysayers, theirs has been an adventure like no other. November 2020 saw the release of their double live album “Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City,” a celebration of the current tour.
Founded by bassist Steve Harris in the mid 1970s, Iron Maiden were already firmly established as heavy metal’s brightest hopes when they stormed the world with their third album — and first with Dickinson — “The Number of the Beast” in 1982. It would kick off a decade of classic releases and dogged touring that would come to epitomize their uncompromising commitment. That decade would also yield seven new studio albums, one live album, seven world tours, as well as the creation of Eddie, one of the most iconic and recognizable figureheads of our age and the calling card of the most impassioned fan-bases anywhere.