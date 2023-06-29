ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, is accepting applications for the Individual Artist Grant Program.
Now in its eighth year, this annual program will be awarding $5,000 to four recipients to complete and present projects between September and December 2023.
“In order to provide each artist with the ability to make the most impact with their art, we realized that increasing the individual grant funding from $1,000 to $5,000 was essential,” said Terry Marks, SPAA CEO. “This allows each grantee the freedom to create without the additional burden of seeking matching funds, or reducing the scope of their project, which could possibly limit the potential of their imagination and the end results.”
This opportunity is intended to provide financial assistance to artists who live or work in the city of St. Petersburg for specific projects. The program is designed to support public engagement of individual artists’ work/projects in genres such as visual/craft arts, dance, music, theater, literature, and more.
The applicant's materials must show commitment to the following values and objectives:
• Creativity and innovation: A unique approach to your art form that is distinct from others in your field and pushes boundaries.
• Impact: Your project will make a positive impact on a specific community, the public, or the world at large.
• Community connection: Your project involves collaborating or engaging with other artists, organizations, or community members in a way that fosters connectedness and belonging — particularly in terms of equity, diversity, and inclusion.
• Personal growth: This project will enable you to grow and advance your artistic practice and/or career goals. This could include developing new skills, exploring new ideas or techniques, or taking risks in your work.
• Feasibility: The budget and timeline for the project, as well as your relevant experience demonstrates that you can execute it successfully.
• Completeness and clarity of the application.
• Artistic excellence as demonstrated by work samples and professional resume, including any combination of education, artistic training, and level of achievement and/or evidence of commitment to personal artistic development.
The grant period is Sept. 1, through Dec. 31. Applicants may request funding up to $5,000.
The complete application and guidelines are completely online at https://stpeteartsalliance.org/images/pdfs/2023-SPAA-Artist-Grant-Guidelines.pdf