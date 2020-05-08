CLEARWATER – The Grammy Award winning band the SteelDrivers will play Friday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Tickets sales start May 8 at 10 a.m. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
After signing with Rounder Records, the SteelDrivers released their eponymous debut album in 2008, scoring a Grammy nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for one of the songs in that set, “Blue Side of the Mountain.” That honor was replicated in 2010 when they received two more nominations for “Reckless” — one for Best Bluegrass Album and another for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
The band’s third album, 2012‘s “Hammer Down,” climbed all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts. If there was any proof needed that their momentum had been maintained, the SteelDrivers‘ highly-acclaimed fourth album, “The Muscle Shoals Recording,” garnered the group a long-elusive Grammy win for Best Bluegrass Album. In addition, it earned an IBMA nomination for Song of the Year for “Long Way Down.” With their latest No. 1 debut release “Bad For You,” the group is hailed as one of the top-selling contemporary bluegrass acts. Their current track “I Choose You” is closing in on the top 20 on the Americana radio chart.