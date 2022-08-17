ST. PETERSBURG — Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree will perform Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Earlier this year, Tree returned with a new break-up anthem, “I Hate You.” Produced by Tree with longtime collaborators Whethan and Casey Mattson, the new single heralded the imminent arrival of “Cowboy Tears (Deluxe),” an expanded release of his acclaimed sophomore LP released Aug. 3.
In the meantime, Tree has embarked on the much-anticipated new leg of his blockbuster Cowboy Tears North American headline tour. “Cowboy Tears: One Last Ride” kicked off Aug. 4 in San Diego, California. The tour runs through Oct. 1 in Santa Cruz, California.
Released Feb. 18, “Cowboy Tears” includes such hit singles as “Swing & a Miss,” “Freaks & Geeks,” and “Cowboys Don’t Cry.” Tracks from the album have collectively reeled in tens of millions of worldwide streams, with “Cowboys Don’t Cry” proving a true multi-media sensation boasting nearly 50 million streams and a video now with over 25 million views via YouTube alone.
An internet-based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist, Tree explores the intersection where pop and alternative meet sonically and has arrived where art and entertainment collide visually. From comedy to action sports, mock reality TV drama to WWF wrestling in his live shows, Tree’s performance output is unlike any artist who has come before him.
A Santa Cruz, California, native, Tree has emerged as a polymath from many different projects and iterations over the last 10 years. Versatile in every sense of the word, Tree not only explores every type of entertainment but also every type of genre in his music.
Tree has built a multimedia project designed to challenge people’s perspective of what art is.