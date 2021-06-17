Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. SSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. SSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.