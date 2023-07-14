CLEARWATER — Mikel Paris will perform Saturday, July 22, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Paris — O.A.R. keyboardist, solo artist, Stomp alumnus, live-streamer, and filmmaker — has performed with artists such as Pink, Train, the Dan Band, and Jewel. In 2007, he recorded, produced, and released his first album, “Flow.”
He followed up in 2013 with his second album, “HIHOWAREYA, Vol. 1.” Beginning in March 2022, Paris started releasing new songs on a regular schedule leading up to three planned album releases in 2023.
Maximizing his creativity and artistry, Paris created, produced, and hosted “TuneTrek,” his history through music docuseries. He's filmed more than 60 episodes in locations across the United States with seven episodes airing on two PBS stations. Season 1 began airing in March 2023. Driven to uniqueness and to showcase his musical style, Paris created a performance method called “guitar drumming,” which uses an acoustic guitar for both percussion and string accompaniment to his vocals. Many of his original songs feature this style.
In March 2020, with touring on hiatus due to the global pandemic, Paris felt compelled to continue bringing music to his fans, and to continue growing as a creative. He began live streaming “A Song A Day,” an interactive show with a focus on music, drink, and stories. In December 2021, the ASAD live-stream was re-branded as “Music. Drink. Stories.” which is still going strong.
In July 2021, Paris joined the production staff of Violet Hour Media’s horror podcast, “Red Riding Hoods,” composing the original score, recording foley, and editing 10 podcast episodes. And then in February of 2022, Paris created his production company Zornu Productions as a place for all of his creations to live. ZP Inc. is currently in production for numerous projects.