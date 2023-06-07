TAMPA — Duran Duran kicked off a 26-date North American arena tour on May 27 at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, Calif. The tour will bring the band to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $51. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will join them as special guests across the entire run of the “Future Past Tour.”
Speaking about the tour, Simon Le Bon said: “It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."
This year’s tour comes on the heels of a landmark year for Duran Duran. In 2022, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, a career peak that followed a summer live season of epic proportions that included headlining London’s Hyde Park in front of 60,000 people; performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace; and closing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham. The band also completed a headline tour of North America which included sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl. The cinematic release of their new docu-concert film, “A Hollywood High,” followed, before the band capped off the year with a spectacular performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, counting fans down into 2023 in front of a live audience of over 1 million people on the streets of Manhattan.
Last year’s tour was in support of Duran Duran’s 15th studio album, “Future Past,” released in October 2021.
Enlisting the help of some of the most exciting names of the last 50 years, with “Future Past,” Duran Duran have delivered another genre-spanning piece of work that once again sets them apart from the pack. The band worked with DJ/producer Erol Alkan and pioneering Italian composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, who added his magic to create two instant future classics — “Beautiful Lies” and “Tonight United.” Duran Duran also tapped some of the most unexpected and inspiring names in pop — including Swedish hitmaker Tove Lo on “Give It All Up,” Ivorian Doll on “Hammerhead,” and Japan’s Chai on “More Joy!” In addition, Blur’s Graham Coxon co-wrote and lends his guitar to several tracks on the record and David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson adds an exquisite sonic layer to album closer “Falling.”
The record, which was recorded across studios in London and LA over lockdown, also features long-time collaborator Mark Ronson who co-wrote and played on “Wing” and was mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent.
Duran Duran are icons of British music. Continuing to perform to huge concert audiences around the world since the band first formed in 1980, their career has seen more than 100 million record sales worldwide. The band has 21 UK Top 20 tunes and 18 American hit singles, six platinum-selling records, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They have won two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, and two ASCAP Pop Music Awards.
Duran Duran’s discography includes “Duran Duran” (1981), “Rio” (1982), “Seven and the Ragged Tiger” (1983), “Notorious” (1986), “Big Thing” (1988), “Liberty” (1990), “Duran Duran” (1993), “Thank You” (1995), “Medazzaland” (1997), “Pop Trash” (2000), “Astronaut” (2004), “Red Carpet Massacre” (2007), “All You Need Is Now” (2010), “Paper Gods” (2015), and “Future Past” (2021).