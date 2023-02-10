TAMPA — Brazilian-American heavy metal band Soulfly will perform Friday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $45. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera is the walking embodiment of creative energy. Cavalera reigns as the adoptive tribal chief of a generation of fans, stretching from the roughest slums of South America to the coldest confines of Russia. Anywhere that people are disenfranchised, the songs of Soulfly serve as their anthems, according to a press release from Nuclear Blast Records.
Nuclear Blast Records picked up Soulfly after their final Roadrunner album, “Enslaved,” which was released in 2012. The band’s debut with Nuclear Blast Records was the 2013 release “Savages,” their ninth album overall.
"I'm really excited to be signing Soulfly to Nuclear Blast Records,” Cavalera said at the time. “On top of it, we're going to be reunited with Monte Conner who I've worked with for over 20 years at Roadrunner.”
Soulfly has stuck with Nuclear Blast Records, releasing a string of albums over the last 10 years, including “Archangel” in 2015, “Ritual” in 2018, and “Totem” in 2022.
Ever since the band's gold-certified debut in 1998, Soulfly have become louder and grittier with each successive release. The band has a history of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in metal.
In addition to Cavalera, other band members include Zyon Cavalera on drums and Mike Leon on bass and vocals.
“Totem” was produced by Cavalera alongside Arthur Rizk. The album brims with the blackened-thrash and death metal bite of modern Soulfly classics.
“I really dig what Arthur does in the underground scene, with records by bands like Outer Heaven, Pissgrave, Black Curse,” Cavalera says on the band’s website. “Those are crazy productions, man. They’re off-the-wall and crazy-sounding. I wanted a Soulfly record with a sonic character like that, so Arthur was the perfect guy. At one point during the production, he came up to me and he was like, ‘You know Max, we’re not just doing another Soulfly record. We’re doing the best Soulfly record.’ I liked that attitude.”