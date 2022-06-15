ST. PETERSBURG — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Leann Rimes will perform Friday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $53. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Rimes announced her upcoming tour, “the story … so far,” in support of her 25th music anniversary and forthcoming album, “God’s Work.” The tour got underway May 13 and will continue through July 24. It’s billed as an intimate walk through Rimes’ musical journeys.
“the story ... so far” will tell the story of Rimes’ impressive career over the past 25 years and will give a glimpse into her new music. Throughout this past year, the singer-songwriter has been celebrating her 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album “Blue,” which made an ever-lasting impact on the music industry.
Following the release, Rimes went on to win her first Grammy Award at age 14, making her the youngest solo artist to win to date. To mark this moment and celebrate Rimes’ milestones along the way, the tour’s setlist will feature a mix of her greatest hits, as well as new, unreleased music from her forthcoming album, “God’s Work,” expected later this year.
Rimes also recently kicked off a third season of her iHeartRadio mental health and wholeness podcast, “Wholly Human,” which brings her lifestyle blog, “Soul of EverLe,” to life and introduces fans to the teachers and wise souls that have made a positive impact on her life. The new season features guests including author and motivational speaker Mel Robbins, anxiety coach Nancy Jane Smith and others.
Rimes has sold more than 48 million units globally and has won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won Best New Artist. making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award, and at 15 she became the first country artist to win Artist of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards.
Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, Rimes’ ballad "How Do I Live" holds the record as Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time No. 1 hit by a female artist. To date, 15 of her multi-genre singles are Top 10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which went No. 1 in 11 countries.
Passionate about using her voice to help heal the world, Rimes was honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for her over 20 years of support of equal rights, the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy, and 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award, among other recognitions. She continues to channel her voice in new ways, releasing “CHANT: The Human & The Holy” through EverLe Records/Thirty Tigers. The album spent five weeks at No. 1 on iTunes New Age Chart.