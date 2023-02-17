CLEARWATER — The Currys will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., at the MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $35. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
The Currys have been staking their claim within the Americana music scene since 2013, when vocalist/guitarist Tommy Curry quit his teaching job and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, to join the newly formed folk-rock band formed by brother Jimmy Curry (vocals, guitar) and cousin Galen Curry (vocals, bass).
The Currys started out playing oyster bars and listening rooms across the Florida Panhandle. Since then, it has released several full-length albums, including its studio debut “Follow,” released in 2014, and a sophomore effort, “West of Here,” released in 2016.
For the band’s third album, “This Side of the Glass” (2019), the Currys teamed up with producer/guitarist Sam Whedon and engineer Stewart Myers to map new terrain. As always, the band’s three-part family harmonies provide the organic, lived-in feel of roots music, but the album aspires to a greater variety of form and orchestration than earlier releases.
Its songs defy any neat categorization. The country nostalgia of “Gulf Coast Home,” winner of the 2020 Will McLean Songwriting Contest, complements the folk-pop sensibility of “Pin You Down,” while the guitars and gang vocals of “Soon Enough” pay unmistakable homage to Paul Simon’s “Graceland.”
Lyrically, “This Side of the Glass” explores questions of perspective, an apt consideration for a band featuring three songwriters. Each Curry offers his take on the time-worn threads of life and love, contributing to the album’s tapestry of introspection and social commentary.