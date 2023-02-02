CLEARWATER — Stephen Kellogg will perform Thursday, Feb. 9, at the MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Kellogg is a New England native. The singer-songwriter has performed more than 2,200 concerts around the world, and penned singles for artists like platinum selling rock band O.A.R and American Idol winner Nick Fradiani. He also has raised funds and awareness for several charitable causes and was named Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year.
Although Kellogg has remained below the radar for some in the mainstream, he has succeeded in building a career alongside many of the best in the business. He has sung duets with Sara Bareilles, Josh Ritter, Rosanne Cash and Pat Monahan of Train and participated in the 2018 “Garden of Dreams” concert at the Beacon Theater. His music has found its way onto the Billboard charts and been featured in numerous films and TV shows.
A father of four and married to his high school sweetheart, Kellogg has released more than half a dozen solo albums, beginning with 1994’s “Invest in Us.” In 2018, he released “Objects in the Mirror.” According to Madison House Inc., the album was recorded over the course of a single week in Nashville and was produced by Will Hoge. It features 12 songs that explore American life in 2018. The decision was made to track the band live, keeping the results intact with minimal overdubs.
“I wanted to make an album that sounded and felt like the ones I grew up loving — Bob Seger and Cat Stevens, Tom Petty and Rod Stewart, emotional records where the songs relate to each other and the lyrics are front and center,” Kellogg said. “That’s my true north.”
Kellogg also put out a book in 2020 called “Objects In The Mirror: Thoughts on a Perfect Life from an Imperfect Person.” He describes it as a collection of essays about what he’s found to be the most important aspects of a life well-lived.
“For better or worse, my live show has morphed into one with a fair amount of comedy baked into the storytelling,” he explains. “I write what I believe to be true, and I try to have a sense of humor about the stuff that hurts.”
In December 2022, Kellogg released his latest album, “Keep It Up.”
“Side B is a suite of five interconnected songs that explore the journey from youth to middle-age,” Kellogg says. “Side A is a note of solidarity to anyone looking for hope in hopeless situations. We are all alone in the world, but it’s nice to feel as though we are not.”