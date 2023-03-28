ST. PETERSBURG — “Members’ Show: Contemporary Craft at its Finest” is on view at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, and will continue through April 29.
The juried exhibition of original art showcases the best of handcrafted work by Florida CraftArt members. According to the organizers, 56 artists from Florida to North Carolina created 98 pieces from intricate jewelry to glass sculptures.
“The first members’ show was held in 1951,” said Tyler Jones, Florida CraftArt’s board chair. “This exhibition showcases fine craft artist members from around the country with outstanding works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, and sculpture.”
Programming being presented in conjunction with the exhibition includes a community conversation on mental health, set for Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. The program will feature Julie Rocco of the organization What I Would Have Missed.
During the Second Saturday ArtWalk, master artist Jennifer Rosseter will demonstrate ceramic sgraffito techniques. On Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m., exhibition artists will talk about their work, philosophy and processes. All the events are free and open to the public.
The exhibition was judged by Elizabeth Brincklow, an arts leader and visionary in her work with artists, arts organizations, venues, and government, including serving as the arts consultant for the city of Dunedin.
“Looking at the beauty of the work in the show makes me incredibly proud to be part of the Florida arts community,” Brincklow said at the opening and awards presentation on Zoom. “I’d also like to recognize the beautiful layout of the show by gallery manager Julia Collver, who has thoughtfully placed each work of art.”
Best of Show was awarded to Joyce Curvin of Palm Harbor for “Grandpa’s Garden,” a repurposed grandfather clock embellished with fanciful mixed media.
First Place went to Tampa artist Lee Kroetsch for “Ruffles Dress,” who created it from silk fabric, fiber and merino wool.
Nancy Cutler of Lutz won Second Place for an imaginative work she fashioned from dried botanicals on a repurposed shoe.
Third Place was awarded to Larry and Karen Burden of Beverly Hills, Florida, for a multi-drawer jewelry box made with Peruvian walnut, curly maple, and a brass hinge.
Honorable mentions were given to Adrienne Gaskell, Janna Kennedy, Candace Knapp, Richard Logan, Alice Pickett Lewis, Emily Stehle, and Dawn Waters.
Tallahassee artist Lesley Nolan received the Director’s Award for “Tea with Grandma in the Rose Garden,” a sculpture made from white stoneware and underglazes.
The exhibition was made possible with sponsorship from Jones & Dunn Legacy Group Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The show runs through April 29, when the People’s Choice Award will be presented. People can vote for their favorite work of art in the Florida CraftArt Exhibition Gallery. Docent tours are available upon request. Florida CraftArt has published a book on the show with images and biographies of the artists. It is available online at www.FloridaCraftArt.org.
Florida CraftArt is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot retail gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.