LARGO — The Mersey Beatles will perform Friday, Feb. 10. 7:30 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The Mersey Beatles, an all-Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band, served as the house band at the world-famous Cavern Club for over 10 years. They will perform favorite Beatles hits. As the show opens, the band takes the stage in the familiar suits that evoke the Beatlemania period. They will take the audience on a trip featuring 30 of the greatest hits from all eras.
The lads grew up as childhood and schoolmate friends, just like the Beatles. These friends have played in 20 countries, selling out shows worldwide.
“The Mersey Beatles do all the same kind of banter and crowd involvement, but it's not rehearsed or fake, that's just how they are,” said Steve Panter, former booking manager for The Cavern Club. “If the Beatles were still going today, they'd be exactly like The Mersey Beatles.”
The band has been recreating the Beatles’ most popular hits since 1999. The show spans the Fab Four’s entire catalogue, and with four costume changes and authentic Liverpool accents, wit and charm.