As I sit in the Tampa Bay Newspapers editorial office preparing to write this week’s movie review, I am alone — probably. It’s the weekend, and the building is empty, its cubicles currently untenanted. Monday morning, my coworkers will arrive, someone will fire up the Keurig, conversations will erupt spontaneously, and the weekly process of putting together newspapers will commence. For now, though, it is quiet, as it always is when I am alone in the office — except when it isn’t.
Here's the thing: I don’t really believe in ghosts. I watch paranormal shows, but I am a diehard skeptic. At the same time, I can’t completely discount the possibility of ghosts. And this building, from time to time, likes to taunt me with seemingly inexplicable noises: footsteps crossing the laminate wood flooring in the reception area, doors opening and closing, chairs scraping the tile in the kitchen. Once, very early in the morning, a voice said “hello” as I made my way from the car to the front door. I replied before realizing I couldn’t see anyone in the darkness.
I know that all these things can be explained without involving the so-called spirit world. I still allow myself the indulgence of thinking that it’s possible we do occasionally encounter something inexplicable and uncanny.
Ghosts — the pretend variety — have been showing up in cinema since the late 19th century. In the 1896 French film “Le Manoir du diable” — released as “The Haunted Castle” in the United States — Mephistopheles conjures four specters to subdue a cavalier.
In the 1898 short film “Photographing a Ghost,” a group of documentarians attempt to take a picture of a ghost. The following year, Walter R. Booth directed “The Miser’s Doom,” about a miner who is frightened to death by the ghost of someone he killed.
Cinematic ghosts can be scary, funny, dramatic, or romantic. They can be vengeful or playful, hostile or hospitable, bleak or beguiling. They can be Freddy Krueger, or they can be Casper the Friendly Ghost.
Director Christopher Landon’s new film “We Have a Ghost” riffs on paranormal reality TV series and emulates common themes found in onscreen depictions of ghosts of the post-modern era. Released Feb. 4 on Netflix, the film struggles to engage viewers despite an appealing premise, some standout performances, and a mix of comedy, adventure, and mystery.
The film begins with the Presley family checking out a creepy old fixer-upper in a suburban Chicago neighborhood. The audience already knows it is haunted, but the Presleys — due to circumstances — are looking for something affordable. They purchase the property. It doesn’t take long to discover the house comes with a ghost.
Kevin (Jahi Winston) finds the resident haunter while exploring the attic. The ghost (David Harbour) — who is found wearing a bowling league shirt with the name Ernest embroidered on the chest — attempts to frighten Kevin with classic ghostly antics. Recording the encounter with his phone, Kevin responds not with terror but with amusement. Soon, the two form a bond and Kevin offers to help the trapped soul remember his life and find out how he died.
Obstacles arise. First, Kevin’s dad Frank (Anthony Mackie) sees the ghost as a cash cow. With the help of Kevin’s older brother Fulton (Niles Fitch), Frank posts a series of videos featuring Ernest, which soon become a social media sensation. All the hype brings money, as well as throngs of supernatural groupies and story-hungry journalists that besiege the house.
As word of the ghost spreads, it attracts the attention of Dr. Leslie Monroe (Tig Notaro), a has-been paranormal researcher who alerts her former boss, Deputy CIA Director Arnold Schipley (Steve Coulter). Schipley — the kind of nefarious government agent that would fit right in with the Smoking Man from “The X-Files” — restarts a covert program designed to capture and enslave a ghost. He sends Monroe to apprehend Ernest.
Just from the synopsis, it’s clear that “We Have a Ghost” isn’t shy about borrowing elements — and in some instances entire scenes — from other movies. It’s a mashup of tropes from “Beetlejuice,” “Ghost,” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” among others. It directly references two of those films, either in the dialogue or with a visual cue.
The extent to which Landon evokes these films makes “We Have a Ghost” feel like a choppy pastiche rather than a clever parody. Frequent shifts in tone further undermine the coherence of the plot.
Harbour makes up for some of the film’s shortcomings. In a nonspeaking role, he manages to breathe a lot of life into his unliving character. The audience senses his frustration, his isolation, his benevolence, and, as pieces of the puzzle start to fall into place, his courage and contentment.
Mackie and Winston make the best of what they’re given. Landon’s script doesn’t dig deep enough into the father-son relationship to earn the viewer’s empathy. There are clearly emotional cues that are supposed to resonate with the audience, but the lack of character development makes that investment difficult. That said, when Mackie does have an opportunity to connect in a heartfelt exchange with Kevin near the end of the film, he absolutely nails it.
In a film that seems to be inflated to excess with its runtime of just over two hours, many characters and story lines feel squandered. Isabella Russo, who stars as the Presley’s neighbor Joy, should have had a bigger role — and could have, if the script hadn’t glossed over the budding relationship between her and Kevin.
Notaro’s character clearly had a backstory the audience never gets to see, so that when a change of conscience pushes her in different direction, it’s unclear what motivates her.
Jennifer Coolidge also shows up to the party, playing popular TV medium Judy Romano. As always, Coolidge gets the laughs, but the scene feels like it was tacked on to provide a few madcap comic bits for the trailer.
“We Have a Ghost” is entertaining even if it fritters away most of its greatest aspects. A peripheral viewing may be the best approach: Expect scattered laughs, sentimentality, frantic action, and Amblin-esque charm, mixed with missed opportunities and underdeveloped and underutilized characters.