CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winner Art Garfunkel will take the stage Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In addition to being one of the founding members of the iconic folk-rock duo Simon and Garkfunkel, the singer, poet and actor has made a mark on the music world as a solo artist. He also has enjoyed a successful film career, published poetry and released 12 solo albums, the most recent being “Some Enchanted Evening” in 2007. In 2017 he released his autobiography “What Is It All but Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man.”
Garfunkel was originally revered for his Grammy Award-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner Paul Simon. Their greatest-hits collection, which includes “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” among others, is one of the best-selling albums ever.
After Simon & Garfunkel parted ways in 1970, Garfunkel landed several major roles in films such as “Carnal Knowledge,” “Catch 22” and “Bad Timing/A Sensual Obsession.”
His solo debut “Angel Care” spawned the Top 10 hit “All I Know.” His other solo albums include “Breakaway (I Only Have Eyes for You)” and “Watermark (What A Wonderful World).”
The 1980s brought new challenges for Garfunkel: He published a collection of poetry titled “Still Water” and began an amazing trek across America — on foot. But the ’80s and ’90s found Garfunkel doing what he does best: singing for an audience.
“Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” said Garfunkel, who relishes the opportunity to perform new and classic material for fans around the world. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift. That’s my life.”