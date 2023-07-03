In theory, having a well-known Hollywood star reprise a famous role from a point much earlier in their career is perfectly feasible. In theory, asking an actor to return to an action-adventure franchise, revisiting the central protagonist decades later, is a reasonable proposition. The success of such a film depends upon the quality of its script, and how it handles the development of the character in the intervening years.
In other words, it can work if the filmmakers acknowledge that the character has changed — both in age and in demeanor.
The announcement that there would be a fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise was initially met with warranted uncertainty and dismay. The previous film — 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” — is considered by both critics and audiences as the weakest in the series. Aside from its dependence upon tired, formulaic action sequences and a preposterous premise hatched from tabloid tales, the entry does nothing to expand the viewer’s understanding of one of cinema’s most cherished heroes. Instead, it feels like the 2008 film exploits the character, dropping him into one absurd situation after another, and expecting the viewer to accept that he will always prevail simply because he is Indiana Jones.
Many moviegoers expected a similar outcome with the release of the final film of the franchise. If you are among those anticipating disappointment, I have some good news: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is an outstanding final chapter — although its effectiveness may be dependent upon one’s maturity and perspective.
Released on June 30 by Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was directed by James Mangold, and co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. Harrison Ford returns to the franchise as Indiana Jones, a swashbuckling, globe-trotting archaeologist and college professor whose previous exploits include encounters with the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail. The film uses its nostalgic flourishes sparingly: Indy’s iconic bullwhip and fedora are present at various moments throughout the film, but these symbols of his youth have evolved into a kind of security blanket, helping him recall a lifetime of adventure as he treads the uncharted territory of his later years.
The film begins with a flashback to 1944, and features Ford’s digitally de-aged mug, presumably slapped onto the body of a younger stand-in. It’s not as convincing an illusion as one might like, but it’s not terribly distracting — thanks in part to the brisk pacing and the intentionally murky, fuzzy cinematography. The viewer isn’t meant to gaze too intently upon Indiana’s synthetically youthful face, constructed from bits and pieces of archival Lucasfilm footage identified, clipped, finessed, and stitched together Frankenstein-style by a high-tech artificial intelligence program. Sure, it’s cutting-edge movie magic, but it’s still in its earliest stages, so try not to be too critical. Just focus on Indiana punching Nazis.
The opening sequence reveals an episode in which Indiana, along with archaeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), are behind enemy lines in World War II Europe, attempting to recover the Lance of Longinus — a relic also known as the Holy Lance or Spear of Destiny. It turns out the one the Nazis have is a fake, but another authentic artifact in their possession could provide Adolf Hitler with a tool to win the war. The astrophysicist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) discovers amongst a cache of looted antiquities one half of the Archimedes' Dial — an object based upon the Antikythera mechanism, an Ancient Greek hand-powered device. Voller believes the device can be used to identify and exploit fissures in time.
Indiana and Basil manage to appropriate the Archimedes' Dial and escape before Allied bombers blow up a bridge and send the train plummeting into a ravine.
Fast forward to 1969. It’s an unsettling shift in both atmosphere and tone — as jarring for the viewer as the loud Beatles music blaring from a neighboring apartment is to poor Indy as he wakes up in his modest New York City apartment. In a matter of seconds, the character transforms from a bold, risk-taking tomb raider and anti-fascist to a grouchy curmudgeon living a mundane life in seclusion.
In “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” our beloved protagonist is visibly older. He is timeworn and exhausted, separated from his estranged wife pending the formalities of divorce. His teaching job at Hunter College is coming to an end as he is being pushed into retirement. Unlike the industrious — and sometimes fawning — students he taught at Marshall College in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” in the new film his classroom is filled with overindulged, indifferent baby boomers more interested in following contemporary events and trending fads than completing the assigned reading. The fact that Mangold emphasizes their collective lack of attention and disinterest in history seems deliberate.
These scenes are critical to understanding how a 70-year-old Indiana Jones fits into society at the close of the 1960s, a decade of transformational change for the United States. He is disillusioned and depressed. The viewer senses his overwhelming sense of obsolescence. He feels as though the world sees him as someone with nothing left to contribute — or that his contributions are no longer of value to anyone.
I may be quite a few years away from hitting 70, but I can certainly empathize.
Along comes Indy’s goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) — the daughter of Indy’s WWII buddy Basil. She arrives at a low point in his life, boasting about her academic achievements and feigning scholarly interest in archeology. She asks questions about Archimedes' Dial, despite the fact that her father suffered a nervous breakdown while trying to unlock its secrets.
As usual, Indiana is so gullible that he misses all the red flags. Helena takes advantage of his trustfulness, stealing the artifact so that she can sell it a black-market auction in Tangier. Her theft is almost thwarted by Voller, who now works on the U.S. space program under an assumed identity to conceal his past affiliation with Nazi Germany. Voller is trying to obtain Archimedes' Dial so he can travel back to 1939 and change the outcome of the war.
The film offers an interesting contrast in ideology between Voller and Helena. Voller is fervent in his dedication to fascism’s extreme authoritarianism and nationalism, and in embracing violence, racism, and imperialism. His goal is to use the device to literally rewrite history to gain power, ensuring victory for his totalitarian one-party state. Helena’s desire to profit from the exploitation of an ancient artifact is emblematic of uninhibited capitalism. Her willingness to endanger others to satiate her own gluttonous appetite for greater wealth is so palpable that her eventual shift in attitude seems unconvincing.
Then again, I suppose her miraculous transformation is no more difficult to swallow than a 900-year-old knight standing guard over the Holy Grail or a swarm of face-melting angels of death chillin’ in a gold-plated acacia chest built by Moses to carry the two stone tablets of the Ten Commandments.
When Voller does acquire Archimedes' Dial, Indiana and Helena are forced into a tenuous partnership, with Teddy Kumar (Ethann Isidore), Helena’s young pickpocketing sidekick, tagging along for some comic relief. Several supporting characters make appearances, but most aren’t around long enough — and aren’t developed thoroughly enough — for the viewer to mourn them when the trigger-happy villains kill them. But Mangold packs so much action into this adventure that even the under-utilization of certain actors doesn’t diminish the film’s overall impact.
What works is Ford’s portrayal of disheartened man of conviction who has watched the world achieve its greatest triumphs and commit its worst atrocities. He perceives modern civilization’s potential and agonizes over its tendency to repeat history’s tragedies.
Physically, Indy isn’t capable of great feats of strength any longer, but he retains his courage. He can’t throw down with the best of them in a prolonged brawl any longer, but he can still knock a Nazi into next week. Ford delivers a few genuinely heartrending moments in this film that reveal more about Indy’s soul than any other film in the franchise.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is a bittersweet, sometimes beautiful finale to a patchy franchise. It’s neither the best nor the worst in the series. Enriched by John Williams’ excellent score and a final act that topples expectations, the film transcends its nostalgia cues to provide an entertaining, emotional final chapter and a swan song for one of cinema’s most enduring characters.
