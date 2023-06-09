ST. PETERSBURG — English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna will perform Wednesday, June 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
McKenna sold out all 16 dates on his 2022 U.S. tour, prompting him to announce the extensive 50-plus date “The Big Return” tour of North America.
“Buzzing to get this new era underway all across North America this year,” McKenna said. “We’ll be weaving in some new material on the tour that I’m more than ready to show everyone.”
In late 2019, Mckenna headed to Nashville to record his second album, “Zeros,” a curious and bold record teeming with fresh ideas and nods back to past eras.
“Nashville is a great place to record, because it’s filled with a lot of creative people and music heads trying to escape L.A.,” he said.
Recently, McKenna has been working with producer Gianluca Buccellati in Los Angeles and in his hometown of Brighton, England, on the follow-up to “Zeros.”
McKenna’s most recent single, “My House,” features vocals from Rostam and was co-produced by McKenna and Neil Comber, whose credits include MIA, Charlie XCX, and Florence + The Machine.