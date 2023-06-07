Creative Clay presents ‘The Performing Arts’
ST. PETERSBURG — “The Performing Arts,” a new exhibit, highlights popular musical and theatrical artists from past and present in Creative Clay’s Good Folk Gallery in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg.
The Gallery, at 1846 First Ave. S., is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but visitors are encouraged to include a stop at the Good Folk Gallery on June 10, from 5 to 9 p.m., during ArtWalk. In addition to this eclectic exhibit, Creative Clay’s Good Folk Gallery houses a vast collection of ceramics, paintings, and more.
“This collection of work by Creative Clay artists is inspired by the performing arts and includes new paintings, as well as paintings exhibited (previously elsewhere),” said Jody Bikoff, director of exhibitions. “Our member artists were inspired to create paintings of performing artists, such as Michael Jackson, Freddy Mercury, Ethel Waters, Bruce Lee, Harry Styles and Elvis. Other member artists found inspiration in painting performers or scenes from operas and musicals, as well as dancers, actors, musical instruments, and karaoke singers. Each painting reflects the unique style of the Creative Clay artist.”
The exhibit may be viewed in person in the Good Folk Gallery, and in its virtual gallery on Creative Clay’s website. The exhibit runs through June 30.
Creative Clay member artists are empowered to become active, working artists who create, exhibit, and sell their artwork in the Good Folk Gallery and at venues throughout Tampa Bay. A diverse collection of member artists’ work is also available for purchase in Creative Clay’s virtual gallery on its website. Artists receive 50% commission on all works sold.
Learn more about Creative Clay at www.creativeclay.org.
Tarpon Art Guild hosts June exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — An awards reception for the “Beach and Bayou” Back Wall exhibit will take place Saturday, June 10, 5 to 7 p.m., at Tarpon Art Guild’s Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The public is invited. Florida offers many wonderful settings for the gallery’s featured subject. The exhibit runs through the end of June.
For more information call 727-940-2324
West Coast Players to stage ‘Out of Order’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will present a production of Ray Cooney’s “Out of Order,” running June 9-25, at 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23. Call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
The production will be directed by Jessica Burchfield.
Junior UK minister Richard Willey has to lie his way out of an embarrassing situation (a planned adultery with a secretary) with the help of innocent side-kick George Pigden, his personal private secretary. George gets more and more embroiled in the increasingly tangled tale improvised by Richard as events unfold.
The action takes place in a suite in a posh London hotel and revolves around accidents caused by a defective sash window, including a presumed dead body.
St. Pete City Theatre announces audition call
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg City Theatre will host open auditions for “Mary Poppins: The Musical,” which will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, with possible command performances on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. at 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
The show features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman; new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe; and script by Julian Fellowes.
Direction and choreography for this production will be provided by Jeffrey M. Lukas, with musical direction by Dawne W. Eubanks.
In-person auditions will take place Sunday and Monday, June 11 and 12, at 7 p.m. Video submissions also will be accepted, with a deadline of Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. Callbacks will be Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m.
For audition details, visit www.spcitytheatre.org/audition.
