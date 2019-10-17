CLEARWATER — Wynonna and the Big Noise will perform Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $42.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Wynonna & The Big Noise return to the Capitol Theatre after their sold-out concert in April 2018. Everyone has a story to tell and for Wynonna Judd, her stories have always been told through music with one of the most influential and important voices of our generation. Audiences will hear tales from an iconic artist who has met extraordinary people and been blessed with amazing opportunities throughout her unparalleled 32-year career.
Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 33-year career. As one-half of the legendary mother/daughter duo The Judds, Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline." This iconic performer has received more than 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No. 1 hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Ol’ Days).”
Wynonna and her band The Big Noise released their eponymous debut full-length album in February 2016 via Curb Records. “Wynonna & The Big Noise” earned critical acclaim upon its release, scoring rave reviews as well as Top 10 status on the American Airplay chart. The album also reached No. 2 on the Roots Music Report.
Special guests on “Wynonna & The Big Noise” include Susan Tedeschi, Jason Isbell, Timothy B. Schmit and Derek Trucks. It was produced by Cactus Moser, Wynonna’s husband and longtime drummer. The album features cuts written by the band as well as Americana innovator Julie Miller, R&B’s Raphael Saadiq, Music Row legend John Scott Sherrill and multiple CMA Awards-winner and Grammy Award-winner Chris Stapleton. The band is led by Moser.
Wynonna has described the new sound as “vintage yet modern” and a “return to the well.”
It’s a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock.
“Like a garage band we all get in a room, basically knee to knee in a circle, and we jam until it feels so amazing,” Wynonna said in a biography provided by the Mitch Schneider Organization. “By the time we push record and we are already jacked up because we have practiced and practiced until we know we are rocking. The end result is even better than when we started out because we’re free to just play and enjoy ourselves.”
“Having a singer like Wy is one of those rare treats,” said Moser. “Most producers don’t get that opportunity very often. You almost downplay the vocal when you make a record and with her there are so many amazing attributes in that voice I learned that it was almost another challenge because she can do so many things. I would find a song, and then we would go through it in pre-production, try it on and see how it felt.”