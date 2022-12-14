TAMPA — “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now.
The North American tour of “Hamilton” will visit the Tampa Bay area for a run of performances from Dec. 28 through Jan. 22, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on writer Ron Chernow’s acclaimed Hamilton biography. The musical has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Individuals who hold tickets to the previously scheduled dates have been re-seated into a corresponding performance. They should log into their account at strazcenter.org to check their new date and contact the ticket sales office at comments@strazcenter.org for any needed changes.