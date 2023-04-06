CLEARWATER — Ukulele superstar Jake Shimabukuro will perform Friday, April 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Over the past two decades, Shimabukuro has proved that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what’s remarkable about Shimabukuro’s transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary — whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical — on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the ukulele. Responding to the urgent calls of his fervent imagination, the Hawaii-born virtuoso has taken the ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he’s reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore underappreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele.”
Shimabukuro first picked up the ukulele at the age of 4.
“From the time I started playing, I was just doing what came naturally and what felt like fun,” said the good-natured musician in a press release. “I love all types of music, so I never thought, ‘Oh, I can’t play that on the ukulele.’ If you don’t know the rules, you don’t need to follow them, and then nothing can hold you back.”
Shimabukuro’s incredible journey has taken him from local phenom to YouTube sensation, from playing tiny clubs to headlining the world’s most prestigious concert venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House. He’s performed on the biggest TV shows and has released a string of award-winning, chart-topping albums. He was also nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a Member for the National Council on the Arts.
It’s fair to say that Shimabukuro has picked up more than a few admirers — millions of them, actually — but it wasn’t until he began his latest album that he discovered how many of his fans were, in fact, his very own musical heroes.
In November 2021, the acclaimed Hawaii-born ukulele player released “Jake & Friends,” his most creatively ambitious project to-date, featuring collaborations with a who’s who of music royalty, from Willie Nelson and Bette Midler to Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Loggins. In terms of size and scope and considering the sheer number of legendary stars who loaned their inimitable talents to the project, Jake & Friends can only be compared to other benchmark duets albums by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, a shining testament to just how far the singularly gifted Jake has come.
Two years in the making, “Jake & Friends” started out with a modest idea of featuring perhaps two or three guest stars, but the concept quickly grew.
Nelson was the first artist to take part, and significantly he chose his signature song, “Stardust,” which he first recorded over 40 years ago. The uniquely sublime pairing yields magical results — Jake’s delicate ukulele lines form an intimate foundation for Nelson’s achingly beautiful vocal.
“I was so nervous the night before we cut it,” Shimabukuro admitted, “but Willie put me at ease right away. I think once we got that cut finished, I was ready for anything that came next.”
And while the Beatles have always loomed large in Shimabukuro’s repertoire, on “Jake & Friends” he covers three Fab Four gems, teaming up with Ziggy Marley, Jon Anderson, and Vince Gill and Amy Grant for the three tracks. The treasures continue throughout the album.
“Looking back on it all now, it feels like a dream,” Shimabukuro said. “I grew up fantasizing that one day I might be able to meet my musical heroes, and here I am on my own record playing with them. That’s remarkable beyond words. I’m so fortunate to have had this experience, and I can’t wait for people to hear it. I think they’re going to be able to tell that I’m having the time of my life.”
Shimabukuro will perform songs from past albums, such as "Live in Japan" and “Travels," as well as favorites from his 15-year career, and several songs from his studio albums “Nashville Sessions” and “The Greatest Day,” along with songs from “Jake & Friends.”