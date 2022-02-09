CLEARWATER — Don McLean is on the road celebrating the 50th anniversary of his immortal mega-hit "American Pie." McLean will perform Saturday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
In 1971, McLean released “American Pie” as a double-A single and it charted within a month. Interest from the media and public sent the single to No. 1 in the United States — and it sent McLean to international stardom. Every line of the song was analyzed time and time again to find the real meaning. McLean refused to sanction any of the interpretations, adding to the mystery.
Now, 50 years later, “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” “American Pie” was named by the Recording Industry of America a Top 5 song of the 20th century. In 2002, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2015, McLean’s manuscript of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 million. McLean has performed the song for numerous dignities including President Bill Clinton at the Lincoln Memorial Gala in Washington, D.C.
A New York native, McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, Weird “Al” Yankovic and countless others have recorded his catalog of songs.
McLean is a Grammy Award honoree, a Songwriter Hall of Fame member and a BBC Lifetime Achievement award recipient. In 2019, he was honored with a star on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars and his song “And I Love You So” was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding. In 2020, McLean signed a new recording contract with Time Life and released a catalog of recordings as well as the new album “Still Playin’ Favorites.” In 2021, McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.