LARGO — Leo Sayer will perform Tuesday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $44.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Sayer began his musical career as the leader of the London-based Terraplane Blues Band in the late 1960s. In 1970 he met David Courtney, with whom he soon formed a productive creative partnership. Sayer began recording some solo material written with Courtney at Roger Daltrey’s studio and in 1973. He scored his first hit with “The Show Must Go On,” which went to No. 1 in the U.K.
The following year he released his first album, “Silverbird,” followed quickly by “Just a Boy,” which included two more British hit singles, “One Man Band” and “Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance),” the latter breaking Sayer into the American Top 10 in early 1975.
In 1976, Sayer released “Endless Flight,” produced in the United States by Richard Perry. The album featured the No. 1 one singles “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” and “When I Need You.” The record became his biggest hit in both the U.S. and the U.K., selling over a million copies in the U.S. Following this album, Sayer quickly became a fixture on the American Top 40. He began the 1980s by releasing the No. 2 hit “More Than I Can Say” and followed that in 1981 with the hit “Living in a Fantasy.” Touring through most of the ’80s, he returned to the studio in 1989 to record “Cool Touch.”
Sayer would stay on the road through most of the ’90s and, in 2005, while he was fulfilling a lifelong ambition to live in Australia, he received a request from DJ Meck to remix his 1977 classic “Thunder in My Heart.” The track became a monster dance hit all over the world and gave Sayer his third official No. 1 in the UK.
Sayer moved to Australia in 2005, becoming a full citizen in 2008. His new home saw the release of new recordings including “Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow” in 2008. Over the years he has worked in Australian TV, film ads and radio, while also touring regularly back in Europe.
“Restless Years,” a collection of new material, appeared in 2015, followed by a completely self-recorded album, “Selfie,” in 2019. In 2022, to mark his 50th anniversary of music making, he released “Northern Songs,” his tribute to The Beatles, who have always been one of his greatest influences.