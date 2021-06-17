A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting on streaming platforms:
‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’
- Genre: Comedy and action
- Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Antonio Banderas, and Tom Hopper
- Director: Patrick Hughes
- Rated: R
The world’s most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) — are back on another life-threatening mission.
Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas).
Lionsgate will release the film on June 16.
‘Luca’
- Genre: Comedy and animation
- Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph, Marco Baricelli, and Jim Gaffigan
- Director: Enrico Casarosa
- Rated: PG
Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.
The film will begin streaming June 18 on Disney+.
‘Fatherhood’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, and Anthony Carrigan
- Director: Paul Weitz
- Rated: PG-13
Following the death of his wife soon after the birth of their daughter, Matt Logelin (Kevin Hart), finds himself navigating his grief while taking on the toughest job he’s ever faced: fatherhood.
Choosing to care for Maddy (Melody Hurd) in the ways he knew his wife Liz (Deborah Ayorinde) would’ve wanted, Matt is determined to go it alone, but learns that raising a child — and becoming a great dad — takes a village. With the help of everyone from his family (Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, Frankie R. Faison) and friends (Anthony Carrigan), to his boss (Paul Reiser) and a new love interest also coincidentally named Liz (DeWanda Wise), Matt is able to provide Maddy the life of joy, love, and fullness he always wanted for her, no matter how different it turned out to be from what he imagined.
The film is scheduled to be released June 18 on Netflix.
‘The Sparks Brothers’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Edgar Wright
- Rated: R
How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? From acclaimed director Edgar Wright comes “The Sparks Brothers,” a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael. Featuring passionate tributes from Beck, Flea, Jack Antonoff, Patton Oswalt, and more, the documentary celebrates the inspiring legacy of your favorite band’s favorite band.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released June 18 by Focus Features.
‘The Birthday Cake’
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer, Ewan McGregor, Ashley Benson, Lorraine Bracco, and David Mazouz
- Director: Jimmy Giannopoulos
- Rated: R
On the 10th anniversary of his father's mysterious death, Gio (Shiloh Fernandez) brings a birthday cake prepared by his mother (Lorraine Bracco) to a memorial celebration hosted by his uncle Angelo (Val Kilmer), a Brooklyn mafia boss. Gio's life begins to change as he pieces together what really happened to his father all those years ago, coming face to face with a kind of violence he has been trying to avoid his whole life.
The film is scheduled to be released June 18 by Screen Media Films.
‘Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Mariem Pérez Riera
- Rated: PG-13
Over a 70+ year career, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become a celebrated and beloved actor, one of the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) Award Winners of our time.
Born into poverty on a Puerto Rican farm, Moreno and her seamstress mother immigrated to New York City when Moreno was 5 years old. After studying dance and performing on Broadway, Moreno was cast as any ethnic minority the Hollywood studios needed filled, be it Polynesian, Native American or Egyptian. Despite becoming the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award for her role as Anita in “West Side Story” (1961), the studios continued to offer Moreno lesser roles as stereotypical ethnic minorities, ignoring her proven talent.
“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” illuminates the humor and the grace of Moreno, as well as lesser-known struggles faced on her path to stardom, including pernicious Hollywood sexism and abuse, a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando, and serious depression a year before she emerged an Oscar winner. Moreno’s talent and resilience triumphed over adversity, as she broke barriers, fought for representation, and forged the path for new generations of artists.
The film is scheduled to be released June 18 by Roadside Attractions.
‘12 Mighty Orphans’
- Genre: Sports
- Cast: Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker, Jacob Lofland, Levi Dylan, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen
- Director: Ty Roberts
- Rated: PG-13
“12 Mighty Orphans” tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes — or even a football — to playing for the Texas state championship.
Over the course of their winning season these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The architect of their success was Rusty Russell, a legendary high school coach who shocked his colleagues by giving up a privileged position so he could teach and coach at an orphanage. Few knew Rusty's secret: that he himself was an orphan. Recognizing that his scrawny players couldn't beat the other teams with brawn, Rusty developed innovative strategies that would come to define modern football.
The film is scheduled for release June 18 by Sony Pictures Classics.
‘Gaia’
- Genre: Ecological horror
- Cast: Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, and Alex van Dyk
- Director: Jaco Bouwer
- Rated: R
An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists.
What is initially a welcome rescue grows more suspicious as the son and his renegade father reveal a cultish devotion to the forest. When their cabin is attacked by a strange being it’s clear there is a far greater threat in this unrelenting wilderness.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters June 18 and on demand June 25 by Decal.
‘A Crime on the Bayou’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Nancy Buirski
- Not rated
“A Crime on the Bayou” is the story of Gary Duncan, a Black teenager from Plaquemines Parish, a swampy strip of land south of New Orleans.
In 1966, Duncan tries to break up an argument between white and Black teenagers outside a newly integrated school. He gently lays his hand on a white boy’s arm. The boy recoils like a snake. That night, police burst into Duncan’s trailer and arrest him for assault on a minor.
A young Jewish attorney, Richard Sobol, leaves his prestigious Washington, D.C., firm to volunteer in New Orleans. With his help, Duncan bravely stands up to a racist legal system powered by a white supremacist boss to challenge his unfair arrest. Their fight goes all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and their lifelong friendship is forged.
The film is scheduled to be released June 18 by Shout! Studios.
‘Take Back’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Mickey Rourke, James Russo, Michael Jai White and Gillian White
- Director: Christian Sesma
- Not rated
“Take Back” is a gripping, high octane thriller that uniquely blends a captivating storyline, epic hand-to-hand fight sequences, and all the bells and whistles in a kinetic action film in equal measures.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on demand June 18 by Shout! Studios.
