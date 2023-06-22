TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning superstar Alicia Keys will perform Friday, June 30, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Keys is on the road for her “Keys to the Summer Tour,” which followers her sold-out and critically acclaimed “Alicia + Keys World Tour,” which brought Keys across Europe, North America and will soon head to Latin America. The summer tour includes 23 arena dates and will be presented, for the first time ever, in a 360-degree, “in the round” production setup which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new way.
Keys, known for incorporating innovative and engaging production design into her live performances, worked with director Diane Martel and designer Chiara Stephenson to design the concept and staging of the tour.
“The ‘Keys to the Summer Tour’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable,” Keys said in a press release. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation. It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses. This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen. I’m so excited to see y’all this summer.”
Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys Soulcare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. She has become the No. 1 RIAA certified female R&B artist of the millennium with over 27.5 million worldwide certified digital sales and 20 million album sales. She released her eighth studio album, “Keys,” in December 2021. A first look from the new music was featured in Keys’ YouTube docu-series, “Noted: Alicia Keys — The Untold Stories.”
Keys released her book, “More Myself: A Journey,” via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. In March, she released her first graphic novel titled, “Girl on Fire,” with HarperCollins. She released her first-ever holiday album, “Santa Baby,” in November 2022, which includes four original songs including the single “December Back 2 June.”