CLEARWATER — Acclaimed singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie will take the stage Sunday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Guthrie will launch his “20/20 Tour” in Clearwater. Hitting nearly 20 cities between February and March, the tour will continue to feature the crowd favorite “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree.”
According to a press release announcing the tour, after decades of perpetually touring, the folksinger is dialing it back a bit. The road has become a way of life for Arlo: sharing songs and stories, getting to the heart of what really matters, and of course, being a comedic agitator. It’s what he does — stirring the pot, questioning the powers that be and reminding us what it’s all about with humor and passion.
Initially making a name for himself in the 1960s with the iconic “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” he went on to help define the singer-songwriter genre burgeoning in the 1970s. With over 30 albums in his discography, Guthrie delivers an astounding time capsule from the works of his dad Woody Guthrie to present day.
In July 2017, to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love and the original release of Arlo’s debut album, Rhino Records re-released the full mono version of the album “Alice’s Restaurant” on 180-gram vinyl. In March 2018, the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress inducted “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” into the registry honoring the recording for its cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to the American soundscape.
Folk songs enduring many decades of change only become classics when storylines remain just as relevant today as they were when originally composed. “Alice’s Restaurant” is of this ilk. It’s now weaved into the fabric of American society. Fans have embraced “Alice’s Restaurant” as part of their annual Thanksgiving tradition, but also view it as one of the more pronounced “anti-stupid” rally songs. Every year, Arlo receives handfuls of letters from Vietnam vets and soldiers currently at war expressing their heartfelt connection to the song.
Special guest Folk Uke will open the show.