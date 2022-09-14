ST. PETERSBURG — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are back on the road in 2022 and will perform Monday, Sept. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. This show is sold out according to the venue. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Rateliff and company kicked off the sojourn this summer in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Boasting an extensive run of North American dates, the tour is in support of the band’s third studio album, “The Future,” which is out now on Stax Records to widespread critical praise.
Last year, Rateliff and the band performed “Survivor” and “Baby I Got Your Number” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” They performed “The Future” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” while also playing their tracks “Survivor,” “Love Don’t” and “Face Down In The Moment” on “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”
These performances follow numerous career milestones for Rateliff and the band who made their debut on “Saturday Night Live” featuring the premiere performance of “Redemption,” written for and featured in the film Palmer starring Justin Timberlake. In addition, the group appeared on “CMT Crossroads” with country singer/songwriter Margo Price while Rateliff’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” recently premiered at NPR Music as well.
Rateliff released a new live album, “Red Rocks 2020,” which was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during Rateliff’s mid-September run of socially distanced shows.
Rateliff, an avowed fan of classic Stax and Motown records, has been performing with the Night Sweats since 2013.
“That old soul stuff meant a lot to him when we were young,” said Joseph Pope III, Rateliff’s bandmate and lifetime collaborator.
A self-titled debut album became a massive hit in 2015. The released pushed the band out on the road for two years, as it blasted its way through hundreds of shows in North America, England, Ireland, and Australia. The band has played Coachella, Farm Aid, Newport Folk Festival, and the Monterey Pop Festival’s 50th Anniversary.