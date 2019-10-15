TAMPA — Gretchen Peters will take the stage Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Peters stands with the heavenly-host crowd of folk singer-songwriters like Nanci Griffith, Lucinda Williams and Bonnie Raitt. Her lilting but deeply-rooted voice carries bittersweet messages about relationships, rambling, characters ambling along the winding road of life and coming-of-age. The women who populate Peters’ works are strikingly familiar and brilliantly written.
“Dancing with the Beast,” her most recent album, was released in 2018. The album intentionally puts female characters at the fore, from teenage girls to old women. With the 2017 Women's March and #MeToo Movement as bookends to her writing time, Peters knew that a feminist perspective would be the critical core of the record.
“Those two events just put everything — as so many things in 2017 — in really stark relief,” she said in a press release announcing the album. “You can trace the feminist DNA in my songwriting back to ‘Independence Day’ and probably before. The thing that 2017 did is just put it front and center. It was very easy to kind of go to sleep for a while and just not think about that stuff because we were lulled into complacency for eight years.”
Peters was born in New York and grew up in Boulder, Colorado. She moved to Nashville in the late 1980s, seeking work as a songwriter. There, she penned hits for Martina McBride, Etta James, Trisha Yearwood, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Anne Murray, Shania Twain and Neil Diamond. She also co-wrote songs with Bryan Adams.
Beginning with “The Secret of Life,” her 1996 debut, Peters has released seven studio albums. She earned a Country Music Award for Song of the Year for “Independence Day,” a song she wrote that was performed by American country music singer Martina McBride. The song also was nominated for a Grammy Award. Peters’ 2015 album won International Album of the Year from the UK Americana Association. The title track from the album also won International Song of the Year at the same award ceremony.
Peters will perform as part of the 2019-20 Club Jaeb series.
Club Jaeb transforms the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater into an intimate music space featuring folk, Americana, alternative, country and other “hand-picked music that matters.” From American roots across the routes of America, these artists push the evolution of traditions that define American music.