CLEARWATER — David Foster, 16-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, will perform Friday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
One of the most successful producers in history, Foster will be performing songs from his unparalleled catalog. Dubbed "The Hitman," Foster's most popular hits, written for artists such as Kenny Loggins, Chicago, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Olivia Newton-John, Barbra Streisand and many others, include "You’re the Inspiration," "The Prayer," "The Glory of Love," "After the Love Has Gone," and "Love Theme from St. Elmo's Fire (For Just a Moment)." Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all popular music than Foster.
Foster brings an amazingly talented group of singers with him on this tour, including Pia Toscano, Shelea Frazier, and Fernando Varela. They all bring their own uniqueness to his show.
Apart from returning as a celebrity judge on Asia’s biggest talent competition show, “Asia’s Got Talent,” Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character “Betty Boop.” He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller “Lucky Us.”
Special guest Katharine McPhee also will perform.