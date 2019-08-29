Rotary Club to present 1969 in concert
SEMINOLE – The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will present the Rotary Rocks Concert Series featuring 1969 in concert Thursday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., in Evans Hall at Chapel on the Hill, 12601 Park Blvd., Seminole.
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think back to the music of 1969, besides the first landing on the moon and Woodstock, the rock festival that still defines the very concept of the rock festival? The concert will feature some of the fantastic hits from the Woodstock era. Rock was still very exciting as the 1960s came to a close, with bands and artists from both America and across the Atlantic turning out some of their most memorable work.
Attendees are encouraged to put on their tie-dye shirts and wave peace signs as 1969 pays tribute to bands such as the 5th Dimension, the Archies, the Temptations, Sly and The Family Stone and The Beatles.
Tickets are $10 in advance. To purchase tickets, call Darlene Sheets at 727-409-7014. Seating is limited.
Dunedin History Museum to host Roaring ’20s fundraiser
DUNEDIN – The Roaring ’20s: Moon over Havana, the third annual Cocktails from Another Era fall fundraiser, will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, 6:30 to 10 p.m., at Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin.
Tickets are $85 a person or $160 for two. Admission includes two cocktail tickets per person, Violet Hour hors d'oeuvres and punch on the terrace, tapas in the Caladesi Ballroom, live jazz and entertainment, opportunity to bid on silent auction treasures and fun raffle items, and more. Extra cocktail tickets will be available for purchase during the event. For tickets, visit DunedinMuseum.org or stop by the museum at 349 Main Street, downtown Dunedin. Proceeds benefit the museum.
Guests are in for a decadent evening of hot Latin-infused jazz with the Jazz Phools, fan dancer Shazadi Julie, cool 1920s-inspired beverages, a cigar bar and much more. Shannon Fieste, first-place winner in Dunedin History Museum’s recent Ink on Skin tattoo contest and soon to be featured in Inked magazine as third runner up in their cover girl contest, will make a special guest appearance as a Roaring ’20s cigarette girl.
For more information, call Carol Cortright at 727-736-1176 or see the event page on Facebook.com/DunedinMuseum.
Tour brings comedians to Central Park Performing Arts Center
LARGO – The “Joke’s on You Comedy Tour” will be presented Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The comedy extravaganza is the latest addition to the center’s 2019-20 lineup. Reserved seating tickets start at $19.50. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
The “Joke’s on You Comedy Tour” features Jimmy “J.J.” Walker, Artie Fletcher and Bob Nelson.
Walker is best known as a cast member of the 1970s classic television series “Good Times.”
Spotted by the casting director for Norman Lear of “All in the Family” fame, Walker accepted a part in Lear’s “Good Times.” The role of the broadly strutting, wisecracking J.J. Evans would launch him into television superstardom. “Dyn-o-mite!” was the phrase that made him famous nationwide. He was the first winner of the NAACP Image Award. He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
In the 1970s, Walker appeared on “The Mac Davis Show,” “Donny and Marie,” “The John Davidson Show,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” “Dinah,” “The Mike Douglas Show,” “The Hollywood Squares,” and “Match Game.”
Fletcher is one of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about “must-see” performers. No stranger to film and television, he is taking the industry and news-talk radio waves by storm. Fletcher has been seen on “Law and Order,” Conan O’Brien, David Letterman and “The Tonight Show.”
Watching a Nelson live performance is like watching several different types of top comedians all rolled up into one. Characters like the lovable nerd Eppy Epperman, punchy boxer Jiffy Jeff and chicken rancher Wilby Stuckinson are as funny and memorable as any seen in comedy today. Nelson’s extraordinary talents have been refined by a career that has included multiple appearances on the “Merv Griffin Show,” “The Tonight Show” and David Letterman.
SPIFFS to present 45th International Folk Fair
ST. PETERSBURG – The St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Society will host the 45th annual International Folk Fair, running Oct. 24-27 at Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg.
The four-day festival showcases food and culture from more than 36 ethnic organizations, each representing immigrants from nations across the globe. The groups will unite in a Grand Parade of Nations, culminating in a swearing-in ceremony of new American citizens.
New for this year, the festival will include a Friday evening concert with popular local performer the Betty Fox Band. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will get underway at 7 p.m.
Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24-25, will be school days for the festival. The fair provides a fun and educational opportunity for students to gain a greater understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity. Teachers, parents and administrators interested in registering for the event should contact Lotta Baumann at by email at folkfair@ij.net or call 727-552-1896. The registration deadline is Oct. 17.
The public festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Doors open to the public for a weekend of festivities featuring food and performances from three dozen cultures. Tickets are available at online at spiffsfolkfair2019.eventbrite.com or at the door. For advertising, sponsorship and vendor information, email folkfair@ij.net or call 727-552-1896.
SPIFFS International Folk Fair transforms St. Petersburg’s waterfront into a microcosm of the world, with a multitude of ethnic crafts, arts, food, cooking demonstrations and special entertainment. Some highlights include Giving Tree Music drum circles; student performances on the main stage; Polynesian dancers; and music featuring the Mongolian “Horse Head Violin” (Morin Khuur).
Additional entertainment in the Main Stage and Beer Garden area will include performances by Urban Gypsies, Brazilian Samba by O Som Do Jazz, the New Horizon Band of Gulfport, and the Conundrum Celtic Band. Folk dancing and music will be performed throughout the festival on two stages.
SPCT to stage ‘Funny Money’
ST. PETERSBURG – “Funny Money” will be presented Sept. 6-15 at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-866-1973 or visit www.SPCityTheatre.org.
Henry Perkins, a mild-mannered accountant, accidentally trades briefcases with another man, to find out that there's $5 million inside. Henry tells his unsuspecting wife of their new-found fortune, but she doesn't embrace it as well as he does. Soon they're joined by their best friends, a cop on the take, a cop on the hunt, and the dreaded Mr. Big, who has come to claim his million dollars.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.SPCityTheatre.org.
Tarpon Art Guild announces new exhibition
TARPON SPRINGS — A reception for “Delights of Summer,” a special exhibition, will take place Friday, Sept. 13, 6 to 8 p.m., at Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The artists will be on hand during the reception. Light refreshments will be offered. The event is free and open to the public.
The exhibition will continue through the month of September. Many guest artists, along with studio artists, will share their artwork. Award-winning studio artists include Frank Hipp, Anneke Hulstein, Patsy Renz, Heather Risley, and Petera Semple from Tarpon Springs; Michele Levin and Sue McCubbin from Palm Harbor; Kathy Detrano and Jan Wojcik from New Port Richey; Mary Louise Pollock from Dunedin; Tom Wilke from Clearwater; Ruth Lovett from Oldsmar; David Radden from Hudson, and Jane Collier from Land O’Lakes. Levin recently joined the gallery.
For information, call 727-744-3323.