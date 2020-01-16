St. Pete ArtWorks to host ‘Consciousness’ exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “Consciousness” will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, 6 to 9 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2412 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
This show will feature paintings in spontaneous realism by Savaq.
“Like many artists, I try to express myself through art,” said Savaq in his artist’s statement. “I find it much easier to deliver ideas, feelings and emotions painted on canvas; our joys and sorrows find a way to communicate in color for bringing a series of interpretations in the subjective world of art. I find art as a fundamental source to find ourselves, and if we are lucky, we can answer the deepest and most philosophical questions of our lives, even if those answers only make sense to us.”
According to the artist, introspection and connection with consciousness are an essential part of the artistic process.
“I prefer a classic painting style with illustrative surrealist tendencies,” Savaq said. “When I receive painting commissions, I like to combine a modern touch and I’m very open to playing with new techniques and styles. Dreams paintings, portraits, and landscapes are my favorites, my signature is a thick brushstroke. People can perceive with textures the moment of the inspiration, I think this is a key in my artwork.”
The exhibition will continue through Feb. 9. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 727-710-7716 or visit www.stpeteartworks.com.
Suncoast Jazz Society to host concert
CLEARWATER — The Suncoast Jazz Society will present the Still Hot Jazz Band in concert Sunday, Feb. 16, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
For reservations, call 727-215-2938 or email jazzreservations@gmail.com. Admission is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
Jonny Lang reschedules Capitol Theatre performances
CLEARWATER — Jonny Lang has been forced to reschedule his concerts at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre originally schedled for Jan. 20 and 21.
The new dates will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 pm. All tickets purchased for the January dates will be honored on these new dates.
Appearances scheduled during January have been impacted by a physical health issue. Lang will recover, but in the interests of long-term well-being the prudent move is to reschedule where possible. From the start of his career he has always aimed to never miss a confirmed show and personally offers a sincere apology to all fans impacted by doctor’s orders that he needs more time to heal his voice.
For more information about the rescheduled shows, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Tarpon Arts to host auditions for One Act Plays Festival
TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts will host auditions for the 2020 One Act Plays Festival Sunday, Jan. 19, and Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
Auditions start at 7 p.m. on both dates. Candidates should arrive early enough to fill out an audition form. The museum will be open at 6 p.m. both nights.
There are 10 plays to be cast. Festival organizers will require approximately 25 actors. All ages, genders and ethnicities are welcome and encouraged to attend. Production dates will be April 2-5 at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St.
For information, call Rick Kastel at 727-804-8804 or email 2020.oapf@gmail.com. All roles are unpaid.
DFAC is seeking donations for Trashy Treasures Art Sale
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center is currently accepting gently used artwork and art-related supplies for the annual Trashy Treasures Art Sale.
The sale will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.; at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The Trashy Treasures Preview Party featuring the best of trashy treasures will be Friday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. Admission to the Preview Party is $10.
For information, call Marc Silver at 727-298-3322, ext. 236, or email marc@dfac.org.
West Coast Players to stage ‘Forever Plaid’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will present “Forever Plaid” Jan. 24 through Feb. 9 at 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. There will be a special matinee on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m.; and a special gala performance Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m.
Come have some down-to-earth fun listening to heavenly hits from the 1950s. Once upon a time, there were four guys — Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie — who discovered that they shared a love for music and got together to become their idols: the Four Freshmen, the Hi-Lo's and the Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company, they became "Forever Plaid." On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of “Forever Plaid” begins.
Written by Stuart Ross, this production of “Forever Plaid” will be directed by Ashlie Timberlake with musical direction by Donna Grabill. Presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, tickets for the show are $25 a person. For information, call 727-437-2363 or email boxoffice@wcplayers.com.
Matinee Opera Players to perform
PINELLAS PARK — The Matinee Opera Players will present “Love, Opera Style” Sunday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The show will feature favorite arias from popular operas, Broadway tunes, and various popular songs. The show is family-friendly and children are welcome. Refreshments will be available at intermission.
The concert is free but donations are appreciated. For information, call 727-204-4163.