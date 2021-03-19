The American Sleep Association reports that a study conducted by Stanford University School of Medicine shows about 8.4 million people — or about 3.6% of the population — are prone to sleepwalking. Sleepwalking episodes commonly occur a few hours after falling asleep and typically only last a few minutes. According to an article published in Harvard Health, the consumer health education division of Harvard Medical School, sleep terrors are a disorder in which a person wakes up quickly in an extremely frightened state. Also called night terrors, these episodes are related to sleepwalking and usually occur in young children.
I was a member of the sleepwalking club when I was young. I still recall one incident vividly: One morning, my father hauled me outside to show me a window shutter he had painted the previous day, which he had left stretched out on the cement slab beneath the carport. In the middle of shutter was an impression clearly made by one of my sandals. Upon seeing it, I remembered that at some point during the night, I had wandered out the backdoor of the house, through the side yard and approached the front gate. Something startled me and I ran back, leaping over the shutter — but not quite clearing it. Before seeing the imprint of my sandal, I had no recollection of my nocturnal escapade.
Our fascination with — and fear of — sleep disorders isn’t new. Throughout history, experiences with sleep paralysis and nightmares have been recorded. Often, such occurrences are attributed to supernatural forces and are reflected in mythology, such as Ephialtes of the Greeks and Incubus of the Romans. The fear associated with sleep continues to be represented in literature as well as film. “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” a 1920 German silent horror film, involves a somnambulist who is controlled by a hypnotist to commit a string of murders.
In 1984, Wes Craven unleashed “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” perhaps the most widely recognized film involving nightmares. Freddy Krueger didn’t work for me, though: I always felt the character was too cartoonish to take seriously. In contrast, the 1990 film “Jacob’s Ladder” is a much more unsettling exploration at the surreal horrors that can be conjured by an unconscious mind plagued by intense stress.
“Come True,” a science fiction horror film directed and written by Anthony Scott Burns, acknowledges a longstanding cinematic tradition of exploiting sleep disorders with a disorienting story about an 18-year-old runaway whose nightmares seem to be gradually separating her from reality. The film was released in select theaters and on video-on-demand platforms March 12 by IFC Midnight.
As the film opens, Sarah (Julia Sarah Stone), a high school student, is avoiding her mother. She spends her nights sleeping on playground equipment beneath the stars, or — when she’s lucky — crashing at a friend’s house. Burns invites viewers into Sarah’s dreams, which are stylishly surreal phantasmagorias. Each time she descends into the nightmare, certain motifs are repeated, with long, dark corridors, silhouettes of wildly distorted figures and, finally, a shadow entity with glowing eyes.
Sarah volunteers for a university sleep study that offers the promise of safety and money. After only one session, however, she starts to question the research being done at the facility and starts to lose her trust in the faculty. When she is shown a series of blurry images by members of the research team, one triggers an unexpected and violent reaction. As a result, Jeremy (Landon Liboiron), one of the scientists overseeing the study, breaks protocol and shares details about the nature of the work they are doing.
From here, the film seems to follow the dreams-come-true template, with a few unique and innovative twists along the way. Thankfully, the shadow entity with glowing eyes is no Freddy Krueger: He is a low-key, minimalist malevolent force who is ultimately far more menacing. Burns tosses in a handful of token jump scares, but relies mainly on dark imagery, a disorienting storyline, and an ever-growing sense of foreboding. This isn’t the kind of nightmare that will make you wake up screaming in a cold sweat in the middle of the night … it’s the kind that will linger for days, haunting you with hard-to-forget hallucinatory images.
“I’d been fascinated with this concept of sleep paralysis since I first experienced it in my youth,” said Burns in his director’s statement. “When people are in this state, they often seem to see the exact same thing: dark shadows with eyes watching over them. Science obviously declares this a mass hallucination, but you have to wonder. Why do people see the same thing?”
In exploring the mysteries of dreams, Burns was inspired by the work of Nicolas Roeg, William Friedkin, Stanley Kubrick, and David Cronenberg, as well as sleep studies conducted by Berkeley University.
“Artistically, the goal of the film was to create a classic genre narrative that could slowly hypnotize, that would clearly deliver a building ‘feeling,’ and finish with a moment for the audience that leaves them disoriented, lost, questioning where the line between the film and their own life ends,” Burns added.
Where Burns leaves viewers at the end of “Come True” is somewhat problematic. For some, the ending may be a little too clever. Considering the novelty of the bulk of the screenplay, the conclusion comes off as an unimaginative cul-de-sac used to avoid tying up loose ends and unresolved issues. Then again, dreams have their own strange logic and don’t always follow linear cause-and-effect sequences. “Come True” emphasizes the potential fragility of our grasp upon reality, forcing us to question our ability to perceive the difference between reality and dream and to differentiate between vivid nightmares and the real-world horrors to which we have become increasingly desensitized.