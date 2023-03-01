A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Creed III’
Genre: Sports drama
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad
Director: Michael B. Jordan
Rated: PG-13
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life.
When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.
“Creed III” is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut.
The film is scheduled to be released by United Artists Releasing on March 3.
‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’
Genre: Spy, action, and comedy
Cast: Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant
Director: Guy Ritchie
Rated: R
In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant).
Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on March 3 by Lionsgate.
‘A Little White Lie’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson, and Zach Braff
Director: Michael Maren
Rated: R
When a handyman living in New York City is mistaken for a famous and famously reclusive writer, he's brought to a university where he to deliver a keynote address to save the school's literary festival.
The film is scheduled to be released on March 3 by Saban Films.
‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Gretchen Mol, Jonathan Tucker and Lily McInerny
Director: Jamie Dack
Rated: R
A disconnected teenage girl enters a relationship with a man twice her age. She sees him as the solution to all her problems, but his intentions are not what they seem.
The film is scheduled to be released March 3 by Momentum Pictures.
‘Children of the Corn’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence
Director: Kurt Wimmer
Not rated
Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control.
Tired of having to pay the price for their parents' mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival.
The film is scheduled to be released March 3 by RLJE Films.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.