TAMPA — Comedian Russell Peters will bring his “Act Your Age World Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for two shows, Sunday, Jan. 29, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Peters has been named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of 19 at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next 15 years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV “Comedy Now!” special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007.
Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London’s O2 Arena — where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.
His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. Peters’ most recent tour, “The Deported World Tour” was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special, Russell Peters Deported on Amazon Prime in January 2020.
Peters has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing and acting talents. His last TV series, “The Indian Detective,” set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media/CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix.
Peters just launched his own Podcast, “Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters” on iHeart Media/Cloud 10 and is currently developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada in the 1980’s as well as executive producing the TV series “Late Bloomer” with YouTube sensation Jus Reign. Peters is also in the feature film “Clifford The Big Red Dog” for Paramount Pictures.