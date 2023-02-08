Feb. 10

 

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Feb. 10, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

 

The Mersey Beatles

Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.

 

Vanessa Collier

Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

 

Pink Martini

Feb. 10, 8 p.m.

Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.

 

The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Feb. 10, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

 

Soulfly

Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

The Orpheum, Tampa. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

 

Shaun Martin

Feb. 10, 8 p.m.

The Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.

 

 

 

Feb. 11

 

Jeff Coffey

Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

The MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, Clearwater. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

 

Roger Daltrey

Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

 

Broadway Our Way: Love

Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.

 

Of the Trees

Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

 

The Florida Orchestra: Pictures at an Exhibition Revisited

Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

The Palladium, St. Petersburg. Visit mypalladium.org

 

The Squirrel Nut Zippers 

Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

 

Koffin Kats

Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

The Orpheum, Tampa. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

 

Monster Energy Supercross

Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

 

Jim Gaffigan

Feb. 11, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

The Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.

 

Chicago Farmer

Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

The Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.

 

Creedence Revived

Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.

 

Ongoing

 

 

“The Laramie Project” 

Feb. 10-19

Catherine Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Visit www.ghostlightyc.org/tickets.  

 

 

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” 

Feb. 10-25

Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa. Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.

 

 

“The Agitators”

Through Feb. 26 

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit freefalltheatre.com.

 

 

“Birthday Club” 

Through Feb. 26

Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 