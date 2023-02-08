Feb. 10
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Mersey Beatles
Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Vanessa Collier
Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Pink Martini
Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
The Harlem Gospel Travelers
Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Soulfly
Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Shaun Martin
Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Feb. 11
Jeff Coffey
Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
The MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, Clearwater. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Roger Daltrey
Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Broadway Our Way: Love
Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Of the Trees
Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Florida Orchestra: Pictures at an Exhibition Revisited
Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
The Palladium, St. Petersburg. Visit mypalladium.org.
The Squirrel Nut Zippers
Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Koffin Kats
Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Monster Energy Supercross
Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Jim Gaffigan
Feb. 11, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
The Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
Chicago Farmer
Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Creedence Revived
Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.
Ongoing
“The Laramie Project”
Feb. 10-19
Catherine Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Visit www.ghostlightyc.org/tickets.
“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”
Feb. 10-25
Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa. Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
“The Agitators”
Through Feb. 26
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit freefalltheatre.com.
“Birthday Club”
Through Feb. 26
Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.