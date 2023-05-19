ST. PETERSBURG — Hippie Sabotage will perform Wednesday, May 24, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Hailing originally from Sacramento, California, Hippie Sabotage is now based in Los Angeles. The electronic dance-music duo is made up of brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer. They got their start as bedroom producers in middle school after obsessing over the music used in their favorite skateboarding videos.
In 2014, Hippie Sabotage skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart after releasing their remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High).” They have since surpassed over 1 billion Spotify streams.
In 2019, Hippie Sabotage performed at festivals like Austin City Limits, Made in America, Day N Vegas, Bumbershoot, Electric Forest, Corona Capital, Splash House and more. Its sound is rooted in electronic music, but it takes cues from hip hop, psych rock, and chill wave, all pulled together by Jeff’s guitar skills and Kevin’s explosive personality on stage.