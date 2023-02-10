ST. PETERSBURG — Atlanta rapper J.I.D is on the road for his “Luv is 4ever Tour,” co-headlining with Smino on all dates. The tour will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday. Feb. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance and $39.50 at the door. According to the event venue, this show is sold out. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
This tour is in support of J.I.D’s album “The Forever Story” which topped many Best of 2022 lists last year, including Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, XXL, NPR, and more. J.I.D had a great year in 2022, hitting music festival stages including Coachella, the Governors Ball and Something in the Water as well as joining Imagine Dragons on the American Music Award stage most recently performing their explosive collab “Enemy.”
Born and raised in East Atlanta, Grammy nominated J.I.D grew up on his parents’ collection of classic funk/soul LPs, and broke onto the scene with his 2015 EP, “DiCaprio.” The EP saw him collaborating with hip-hop duo EarthGant, whom he’d previously joined on a 2014 tour.
Spotted by J. Cole, J.I.D was signed to Dreamville/Interscope Records. Soon after the signing, J.I.D made his major-label debut with the widely celebrated “The Never Story” (2017) which was quickly followed by the critically acclaimed album “DiCaprio 2” (2018).
The sophomore project helped induct the rapper to the year’s XXL’s freshmen class. In 2019, J.I.D continued his momentum with contributions on Dreamville’s platinum certified compilation “Revenge of the Dreamers III” which went on to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts and received multiple Grammy nominations including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.
J.I.D began working on his follow up effort “The Forever Story” during this time while selling out venues and festival stages across the world and lending his rap stylings to peer projects including the Grammy nominated “Planet HER” by Doja Cat as well as Dua Lipa, Denzel Curry and more recently John Legend and Joey Badass. “The Forever Story” debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 200.
Joining J.I.D on this co-headlining tour is R&B favorite Smino.
The scorching, motivated, and dedicated musician Christopher Smith Jr. is better known by his stage name, Smino. An incredible and unique rapper, he is also a member of the hip-hop supergroup Zoink Gang, and part of the supergroup Ghetto Sage. He is a founder and part of a musical collective and record label called Zero Fatigue.
In 2015, Smino released his first EP, “S!Ck S!Ck S!Ck.” Following the release of his second EP, “Blkjuptr,” and after working with fellow artists in the studio and on tour, Smino released his debut solo album, “blkswn,” in 2017 to critical acclaim. His second studio album, “NØIR,” came out in 2018, followed by a world tour.
Smino released his solo mixtape, “She Already Decided,” in 2020. His latest solo track, “Rice & Gravy,” was released in May 2021.