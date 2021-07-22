A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Snake Eyes’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais
- Director: Robert Schwentke
- Rated: PG-13
“Snake Eyes” stars Henry Golding as the title character, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent.
Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.
Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, “Snake Eyes” also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as the Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release July 23 by Paramount Pictures.
‘How It Ends’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Helen Hunt, Lamorne Morris and Nick Kroll
- Directors: Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones
- Rated: R
In this feel-good apocalyptic comedy, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends.
But making it there won’t be easy, after her car is stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. Accompanied by her younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across Los Angeles, running into an eclectic cast of characters.
The film is scheduled to be released July 20 by United Artists Releasing.
‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’
- Genre: Epic animated adventure, children and family
- Cast: Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven
- Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, and Nick Offerman
- Directors: Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt
- Not rated
Following the events of the “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy, the heroes of Arcadia must band together to protect humanity from the evil Arcane Order, who wield their dark and uncontrollable magic to summon ancient titans that threaten to destroy the world.
The film is scheduled to be released to Netflix July 21.
‘Old’
- Genre: Supernatural thriller
- Cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant.
- Director: M. Night Shyamalan
- Rated: PG-13
This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
The film is scheduled to be released July 23 by Universal Pictures.
‘Jolt’
- Genre: Action and comedy
- Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, Stanley Tucci and Jai Courtney
- Director: Tanya Wexler
- Rated: R
Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device.
Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.
The film is scheduled to be released July 23 by Amazon Prime Video.
‘Joe Bell’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller and Connie Britton
- Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
- Rated: R
“Joe Bell” tells the intimate and emotional true story of an Oregonian father who pays tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin, embarking on a self-reflective walk across America to speak his heart to heartland citizens about the real and terrifying costs of bullying.
The film is scheduled to be released July 23 by Roadside Attractions.
‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker and Lydia Hull
- Director: Randall Emmett
- Rated: R
While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Bruce Willis) and Lombardo (Megan Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Emile Hirsch) who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related.
Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.
The film is scheduled to be released July 23 by Lionsgate.
‘Broken Diamonds’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Ben Platt, Lola Kirke, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alphonso McAuley, and Lynda Boyd
- Director: Peter Sattler
- Rated: PG-13
In the wake of his father’s death, a 20-something writer sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he’s forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister.
The film is scheduled to be released July 23 by FilmRise.
‘Val’
- Genre: Documentary
- Directors: Leo Scott and Ting Poo
- Rated: R
For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors, has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video.
He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like “Top Gun,” “The Doors,” “Tombstone,” and “Batman Forever.” This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.
The film is scheduled to be released in a limited release July 23, prior to digital streaming on Prime Video on Aug. 6 by Amazon Studios.