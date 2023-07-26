SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will celebrate the 54th anniversary of Woodstock on Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 9 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill in Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
The band Peace of Woodstock will take attendees on a musical journey from the acoustic opening act of the Woodstock experience through the closing moments of the famous outdoor festival. Expect to hear the music of Richie Havens, Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, The Who, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, and many others.
Most of the members of Peace of Woodstock grew up playing together in various bands around the Tampa Bay area, followed by many years extensively touring in the U.S. and Europe.
Attendees are asked to wear their best hippie attire and bring their own chairs.
Coolers are not allowed, but food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors.
Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted. The event is subject to change due to weather.
Each First Friday features entertainment complemented by prize giveaways, a raffle and more. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Seminole Lake Rotary Club's Red Sled Initiative, as well as Irish 31 iCare Foundation and Cheers to Public Service Initiative.
For more information, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.