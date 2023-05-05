TAMPA — Emmy and Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will embark on a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his game-changing debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits, “The Final Lap Tour” will make stops across North America and Europe, including a show in the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
The tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates, and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates with more special guests to be announced.
Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, 50 Cent rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin'.” Since then, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has been awarded the most prestigious accolades. Jackson has leveraged his star power to achieve unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor, director, and executive producer. From his debut album being one of the fastest-selling albums in history to creating one of the most influential deals in hip-hop with the sale of Vitaminwater, Jackson continues to break records. Currently, he holds the record for the highest rated premiere of a series ever on Starz with "Power Book II: Ghost."
Verified Fan will be used for “The Final Lap Tour” to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans. Fans in North America can register now through Sunday, May 7, at 11:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale. Visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/50cent2023. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting on Wednesday, May 10. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.