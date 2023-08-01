LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village will continue the Third Saturdays at Pinewood on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Every third Saturday, visitors can explore and experience ever changing exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, curated activities and so much more. This is a free event with free parking.
The following events and programs will be part of the August Third Saturday:
• At Creative Pinellas, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can join in a family bingo scavenger hunt in the gallery with prizes, and see the latest exhibition, “Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales / Custodios de la Herencia: Cuentos Ocultos.” This exhibit features Puerto Rican artists and embraces the exploration of old and new ideas. Free to attend.
• At the Florida Botanical Gardens, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can participate in the Majeed Discovery Garden Mascot Naming Campaign, running until Sept. 16. Come take a peek at the construction progress to get some inspiration — you can get an awesome view from the McKay Creek Bridge near the Ulmerton Entrance. To fill out a Google form to cast your vote today, visit https://tinyurl.com/.
• At Heritage Village, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can step back in time and take a docent tour of select historic buildings, visit Pinellas County’s oldest structure, and peruse locally-made artisan gifts and souvenirs at the gift shop.