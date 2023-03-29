ST. PETERSBURG — The Polish Ambassador will perform Saturday, April 8, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
A mystery man of many hats, The Polish Ambassador rocks more than just a trademark jumpsuit, authoring sublime, intentional artistic works, animated safaris in technicolor sound. At first, The Polish Ambassador was an experiment, David Sugalski’s sound-art passion project that came to life. He found his first audiences through the support of primitive digital radio stations. Today, TPA is among the premier EDM/live crossover artists in the country with millions of listeners around the world.
Since 2006, The Polish Ambassador has released critically-acclaimed full-length albums on Jumpsuit Records, alongside a dizzying number of side projects and multi-form collaborations. At the same time, he has helped launch the careers of several artists that run the gamut in geography and genre. TPA continues to spread his wings in teaming up with eclectic musicians from around the world, including Matisyahu, Nitty Scott, Zion I, The Grouch, Mr. Lif, and dozens of others. He is one-half of the celebrated folktronica project Wildlight, a duo in which he pairs with ethereal songstress Ayla Nereo.
The Polish Ambassador’s prolific output incorporates many styles, from exuberant global-house to fatback mid-tempo funk, as well as West African percussion, stirring Kirtan melodies, and psychedelic sax solos. TPA employs live horns, keyboards, guitars, violins, and a bevy of talented instrumentalists on stage. “The Jumpsuited One” has headlined iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., and the renowned counter-culture gathering Oregon Country Fair. Suwannee Hulaween, Electric Forest, Envision Festival, and Lightning in a Bottle and other national festivals have each repeatedly invited TPA back across different years.