ST. PETERSBURG — The Sunscreen Film Festival will present a full slate of films and workshops for 2021. The festival will run April 29 through May 2 at AMC Theaters Sundial in St. Petersburg.
Thanks to a partnership with AMC Theatres and the company’s commitment to a safe and clean environment, the festival will be able to take place live and in person. Now in its 16th year, the festival will kick off opening night with a screening of “Electric Jesus,” an award winning coming-of-age comedy about a teenager in the 1980s who goes on the road with a Christian hair metal band. The film features Brian Baumgartner, best known for playing Kevin on “The Office.”
Other festival highlights include “More than Miyagi,” a documentary that offers an intimate look at the life of Pat Morita, the Oscar-nominated actor best known for his role a Mr. Miyagi in the “Karate Kid” films. Tracing his journey from being bedbound as a boy to the bright lights and discrimination in Hollywood, the film reveals that deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons that even alcohol and drugs couldn't mask.
“Not only is the Sunscreen Film Festival the longest running mainstream film festival in the Tampa Bay area, it has also become a widely recognized festival around the world,” said Tony Armer, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Film Commissioner and Sunscreen Film Festival founder. “To be able to present a safe and clean event and still support the independent film community is great to see. This festival has really put the St. Pete, Clearwater, Tampa area on the film world map — and it’s amazing to see the positive effect it’s had on our community over the years. The Film Commission is thrilled to be the headline sponsor and is looking forward to the next 16 years.”
The 16th annual Sunscreen Film Festival will present 31 features from the United States and around the world within various categories including foreign, documentary, thriller, drama, and comedy. In addition, the festival will screen 130 short films across 16 different thematic blocks. Local and Florida-made films will also be taking center stage with the festival screening “Marcus,” “Filtered,” “The Fish Don’t Care When it Rains,” and a collection of college and high school shorts.
Other feature highlights include “Turn of the Screw,” adapted from the famous Henry James novel, and set in an empty theatre over the course of one evening. In the film, Julia finds herself as a last-minute replacement for another actress at the dress rehearsal of a stage play version of “The Turn of the Screw,” set in 1890.
Documentary highlights include “Forgotten Pulse Survivors,” a documentary that features the accounts of the Pulse Nightclub shooting survivors, their memories of that tragic night, and how it affected them. “Frenemies” is a feature-length documentary that tells the story of the close yet conflicted relationship between the United States and Cuba from 1950-2020. “Vinyl Nation” is a deep dig into the crates of the vinyl record resurgence to discover what an old technology says about our relationship to music and each other in a divided time in America.
“We’re excited to present a diverse and entertaining group of films for this year,” said Ben Danielle, Bryan Williams and Doug Tschirhart, festival programming directors for 2021. “The 2021 festival has something for everyone: comedy, action, social commentary, love, tragedy and fun. With so many films to choose from people of all tastes will find something to enjoy.”
The Sunscreen Film Festival is organized and presented by the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Film Society Inc., a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization screening top notch films and providing year-round programing, including films, educational workshops, parties and events in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa.
For information, visit www.sunscreenfilmfestival.com or www.facebook.com/sunscreenfilmfestival.