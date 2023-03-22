CLEARWATER — Gaelic Storm and The High Kings have joined forces for the “The Mighty Tour,” which includes a performance Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
It’s hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes Gaelic Storm a true anomaly. This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance and as you can imagine, after two decades and over 2,000 shows, they are a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, “Go Climb a Tree,” their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.
Current band members include Patrick Murphy on lead vocals, accordion, spoons, bodhran, and harmonica; Steve Twigger on guitar, bouzouki, mandolin, and lead vocals; Ryan Lacey on djembe, doumbek, surdo, ukulele, and vocals; Peter Purvis on highland bagpipes, Uillean pipes, and whistle; and Natalya Kay on fiddle and vocals.
The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure. Country music folks adore the storytelling. The bluegrass devotees love the instrumentals. Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition. The rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans,
“The fans are the ones that have given us this life,” Murphy said. “We’re here for them.”
After 15 years at the top of their game, The High Kings are still selling out venues around the world to an ever-growing army of loyal fans. Having already surpassed a million listeners on Spotify as well as two platinum albums in their time.
In their time together, The High Kings have charted across the world and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans. The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and Paul O’ Brien. The High Kings formed in June 2007 when Brian, Darren, Finbarr and former member Martin Furey were asked to join a brand-new Irish ballad group by David Kavanagh after he had noticed a gap in the market for a band specializing in traditional Irish music.
The High Kings play 13 instruments between them, creating the unique sound and atmosphere that they still showcase to this day. This was confirmed when their self-titled debut album reached No. 2 on the world Billboard Music chart. In March 2009, The High Kings played five consecutive sold out shows to a packed audience in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.
The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre.